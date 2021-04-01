Shareholder presentation

English Swedish

We welcome our shareholders to a digital meeting April 27, 2021, at 15 00. The meeting will include a presentation from the Executive Chairman Mr. Martin Nordin. The presentation will cover the past year and the first quarter of 2021, which will be published the same morning. There will be an opportunity for shareholders to ask questions to Mr. Martin Nordin, President Alex Koska and other Senior Executives. The meeting will be held in English.



Agenda

Presentation (Executive Chairman and main owner Mr. Martin Nordin)

Questions

You have the opportunity to ask questions directly in the meeting or send questions in advance. Please mail the questions to info@fenixoutdoor.se , title "presentation". We want your questions no later than April 22.

Please make your registration to participate no later than April 23 at 13 00. You will after the registration receive a link sent to your email address. Please send your registration to info@fenixoutdoor.se, title "registration". Please enter name and email address in the registration.

Welcome

Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman

Attachment