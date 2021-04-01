DIGITALIST GROUP PLC: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 1 April 2021 at 9:00
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Turret Oy Ab
Position: Closely associated person
Legal Person
Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Ehrnrooth, Paul
Position: Member of the Board
Name: Eriksson, Peter
Position: Member of the Board
__________________________________________________________
Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: Initial notification
Reference number: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20210331210209_2
____________________________________________________________
Transaction date: 30 March 2021
Venue: Off-Exchange transactions (XOFF)
Nature of the transaction: Subscription
Instrument (type): Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Plc, Convertible Bond 2021/1
Transaction details
Volume: 21 666 666
Unit price: 0,00000
Aggregated transactions
Volume: 21 666 666
Volume weighted average price 0,00000
____________________________________________________________
Attachment