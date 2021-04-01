DIGITALIST GROUP PLC: MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS

English Finnish

Digitalist Group Plc Stock Exchange Release 1 April 2021 at 9:00



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Turret Oy Ab

Position: Closely associated person

Legal Person

Persons discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Ehrnrooth, Paul

Position: Member of the Board

Name: Eriksson, Peter

Position: Member of the Board

__________________________________________________________

Issuer: Digitalist Group Plc

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: Initial notification

Reference number: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644_20210331210209_2

____________________________________________________________

Transaction date: 30 March 2021

Venue: Off-Exchange transactions (XOFF)

Nature of the transaction: Subscription

Instrument (type): Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument

Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Plc, Convertible Bond 2021/1

Transaction details

Volume: 21 666 666

Unit price: 0,00000

Aggregated transactions

Volume: 21 666 666

Volume weighted average price 0,00000

____________________________________________________________

Attachment