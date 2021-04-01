Proactive news headlines including Creso Pharma, Danakali, Golden Rim Resources and Brookside Energy

Sydney, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:



Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) has utilised new technology to produce proprietary CBD-based tea products that have been launched in Switzerland with other European markets, including Germany, earmarked for near-term expansion. Click here



Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) (LON:DNK) (OTCMKTS:SMBSF) (FRA:SO3) has set itself up for success in 2021 following a period of significant change, as it seeks to become a zero-carbon sulphate of potash (SOP) producer. Click here

Golden Rim Resources Ltd (ASX:GMR) has started diamond drilling on the Kouri Gold Project in Burkina Faso with a 2,000-metre, 10-hole, program at the high-grade Diabatou Gold Shoot. Click here

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd (ASX:QPM) (FRA:4EA) has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Societe Le Nickel (SLN), a subsidiary of Eramet SA (EPA:ERA) (FRA:ER7) (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) group, for the supply of nickel laterite ore from New Caledonia for the TECH Project. Click here

Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) (OTCMKTS:RDFEF) is making strong progress in preparation for drilling of the much anticipated high-impact Jewell 1-13-12 SXH well in the SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) within Oklahoma's world-class Anadarko Basin. Click here

Cellmid Ltd’s (ASX:CDY) renounceable rights issue has raised $3,816,369, with strong support from existing shareholders and new institutional and professional investors. Click here



