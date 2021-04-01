Abel Noser Solutions Recruits Alexander Sedgwick to Head Global Fixed Income TCA Group

New York, NY, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abel Noser Solutions today announced the appointment of Alexander Sedgwick as Global Head of the company’s expanded fixed income analytics group. Mr. Sedgwick is well-known in the investment community with nearly 20 years of multi-asset sales, trading and consultative experience and has held a variety of roles focused on the rapid electrification of global markets. He comes to the firm with a diverse skill set having held senior roles at both buy- and sell-side firms and an electronic trading venue. Previously, Mr. Sedgwick was the Head of Fixed Income Market Structure and Electronic Trading at T. Rowe Price where he was responsible for multi-asset electronic trading strategy including the global credit, rates and foreign exchange markets. Prior to that, he was the Head of Research at corporate bond trading platform MarketAxess.

“My vision for Abel Noser’s fixed income group is to leverage the company’s full suite of multi-asset services to provide customers with a robust and highly customizable solution to evaluate their trading performance and efficiency,” Mr. Sedgwick said. "Abel Noser is the only independent provider of trade measurement for all asset classes including fixed income, equities, foreign exchange and derivatives. As such, I look forward leading the team as we continue to strengthen our global leadership in trading analytics."

“Recently the Aite Group ranked Abel Noser as the top global multi-asset TCA provider showing we are well positioned to capture market share in fixed income analytics, an area the report highlighted as a significant growth opportunity” said Steve Glass, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings, the trading group’s parent company. “We’re thrilled about Alex’s deep knowledge of market structure and electronic trading, and as a client-focused firm, we see Alex as someone who will exemplify our high standard of care with his expertise, experience and talent.”

“Alex has a long history of working with international regulators to both shape and address regulatory changes,” said Peter Weiler, Co-CEO of Abel Noser Holdings. “We are pleased to add a recognized industry thought leader to the team during a time of rapid change in fixed income trading. As a key participant in the evolution of global equity markets, we again look forward to applying the firm’s resources and leading position as fixed income markets mature and become more electronic.”

As the leader of the fixed income practice, Mr. Sedgwick will direct the fixed income sales effort, guide future product enhancements, lead corporate development efforts to expand partnership opportunities, and develop proprietary cost models and features, one of Abel Noser’s well-known competitive advantages.

About Abel Noser Solutions

Abel Noser Solutions has long been respected as a leader in the campaign to lower the costs associated with multi-asset trading. With hundreds of clients worldwide, Abel Noser Solutions offers innovative software products along with consultative and bespoke services in the areas of trade analytics, compliance, and trade surveillance. The firm continues to hold its place as the leading innovator in TCA, compliance software, and service solutions. Ranked as the Top Global Fixed Income TCA Provider 2020 by Greenwich Associates.