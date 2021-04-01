Kimble Applications Welcomes New Members and New Roles to Executive Team

BOSTON, MA & LONDON, UK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimble Applications, the leading provider of cloud-based professional services automation (PSA) solutions, today announced the expansion of their Executive Team to ensure the organization is well-equipped for plans to grow the business aggressively across the globe. Kimble, which received a significant growth investment from technology-focused private equity firm Accel-KKR in March, has added the following new roles and members to the Executive Team:

Chief Product & Strategy Officer Sarah Edwards

Chief Sales Officer Daniel Keating

Chief People Officer Kylie Gaouette

Chief Marketing Officer Tim Fitzgerald

In addition, Kimble has realigned the organization around a global operating model, with executive team members accountable for planning and performance across all regions. “This shift is rooted in one of Kimble’s major objectives for 2021 — to create and sustain an efficient and holistic global organizational structure,” said Sean Hoban, Kimble CEO and co-founder. “Kimble’s Executive Team now has an equal number of representatives from both the US and the UK, ensuring consistency, accountability, leadership presence, and resourcing flexibility across all regions. This global alignment ensures that the entire Kimble organization has quick and easy access to information and leadership guidance.”

With the shift to a new operating model, Daniel Keating and Sarah Edwards are taking on new roles as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and Chief Product & Sales Officer (CP&SO) respectively, with Keating taking on global ownership of Kimble’s sales, solution engineering, and alliances teams and Edwards leading Kimble’s expanding product management and Learning Academy initiatives. Additionally, both Keating and Edwards will continue to maintain oversight over Kimble’s North American and International business units, responding to regional and customer needs and monitoring business unit performance, in their respective roles as President of North America and President of International.

Sarah Edwards’ new role as Chief Product & Strategy Officer, overseeing a growing team of product managers covering Kimble PSA’s wide range of functional capabilities, represents a major investment from Kimble in further strengthening a dedicated product management function that sits at the heart of the organization.

“In my previous roles at Kimble, as Head of Solution Engineering and as CEO for International, I’ve worked closely with a great deal of our customers and other professional services organizations looking at PSA and understand the challenges they’re facing in their businesses and how PSA can help them overcome those challenges,” said Edwards.

“As I take on this new role, I’m eager to continue to hear the needs of both our customers and the market at large and to translate that understanding into a product roadmap and go-to-market strategy that speaks to the evolving importance of professional services worldwide. In the weeks and months ahead, I see a clear mission for myself and for Kimble: to build an industry leading product management team who work collaboratively to envision, discover and deliver world class solutions that help our customers exploit new business opportunities and help solve their business challenges.”

Edwards is hosting a fireside chat with Kimble’s customers on April 6th, where she will outline her vision for the Kimble product and illustrate some of the upcoming initiatives Kimble is undertaking to support that vision. These initiatives include the ongoing expansion of the product management team, as well as the upcoming launch of Kimble Academy — an enhanced version of Kimble’s existing training offerings — which Edwards is overseeing, with a team working under her to organize and grow Kimble’s catalog of courses, workshops, and other educational opportunities.

Both Chief People Officer Kylie Gaouette and Chief Marketing Officer Tim Fitzgerald are new appointees to the Executive Team. They join CEO Sean Hoban, CTO David Scott, Co-Founder Mark Robinson, CCO Geoff Pople, and CFO/COO Steve Sharp, as well as CP&SO Sarah Edwards and CSO Daniel Keating.

Tim Fitzgerald has been Kimble’s VP of Global Marketing since 2019, steering Kimble’s demand generation, business development, product marketing, content and social teams. With his appointment to the executive board and to Kimble’s Chief Marketing Officer position, he aims to build out Kimble’s marketing organization and its processes to scale for the next wave of growth, and to bring global alignment with other core teams so Kimble has a clear direction of travel on key initiatives such as developing inroads in target markets and fostering relationships with strategic accounts.

Kylie Gaouette, formerly Kimble’s Head of People, is Kimble’s first Chief People Officer, a new executive role at Kimble that signals the business’s commitment to retaining and providing opportunities to its existing team through an expanded employee relations program which fosters career advancement and the opportunity to grow skills and capabilities.

“I’m excited to join Kimble’s Executive Team and ensure that, as Kimble’s leadership develops ambitious plans for 2021 and beyond, that the voice of the employee is heard,” said Gaouette. “We want Kimble to continue to be a truly outstanding place to work and an attractive company for the highly-skilled resources we hire and onboard; all to support our mission of providing market-leading solutions and services to our customers.”