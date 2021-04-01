Global Facial Skin Ablative Treatment Market Research Report: (2020 to 2030) - Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facial Skin Ablative Treatment Market Research Report: By Technology, Application, Demography - Global Industry Analysis and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Drivers such as the booming geriatric population, surging number of aesthetic procedures, growing awareness regarding advanced aesthetic treatments, and increasing technological advancements will facilitate the facial skin ablative treatment market growth at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2020-2030). The market was valued at $4,134.6 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach $8,394.3 million by 2030. With the increasing focus on improved appearances, the demand for energy-based aesthetic treatments will amplify in the coming years.



The increasing awareness regarding aesthetic procedures, on account of the rising number of exhibitions, seminars, and conferences aimed at generating awareness among the general public and healthcare professionals about the developments in aesthetic and cosmetic treatments will act as a catalyst for the market growth. For example, EuroMediCom (Informa Group) organized the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) in April 2019 in Monte Carlo, Monaco. The conference featured five sessions on anti-aging and aesthetics, with knowledge sharing and discussions by experts and leaders.



The technology segment of the facial skin ablative treatment market is classified into dermal fillers, laser skin resurfacing, radiofrequency (RF) microneedling, and mesotherapy. Among these, the RF microneedling category is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing adoption of RF microneedling skin-tightening technology for reducing wrinkles and fine lines, especially around the mouth, cheeks, and eyes. It also helps in reducing stretch marks, pores, and acne scars, while minimizing the downtime.



Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) facial skin ablative treatment market is expected to display the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the growing population, rising investments by treatment product manufacturers, expanding medical tourism industry, and increasing personal disposable income and healthcare expenditure. In addition, with the increasing geriatric population in the region, the appearance consciousness is growing, which is another key market driver for the popularity of such treatments and the devices used for the purpsose.



Thus, the availability of novel technologies and surging awareness regarding aesthetic and cosmetic procedures are expected to give an impetus to the market in the forecast years.



Chapter 13. Appendix

