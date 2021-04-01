Insights on the Power Bank Global Market to 2026 - Competition Forecast & Opportunities

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Power Bank Market, By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Battery, Lithium Polymer (Li-Polymer) Battery), By Capacity, Market Share By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Power Bank Market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 7.43% during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for quick and fast recharge during traveling and office work. Moreover, the advent of new technology and increasing market penetration of internet services are escalating the growth of the Global Power Bank Market.



Based on the energy source, the Global Power Bank Market has been segmented into electric and solar. Electric energy source segment acquired the major share in the market in 2018 due to the availability and rise in the adoption of electronic devices with the convenience of charging multiple devices. Based on the power capacity, the Global Power Bank Market is categorized into up to 3,000 mAh, 3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh, 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh above 20,000 mAh. 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh acquired the major share of 40.09% in 2020 due to increasing preference for convenient charging solutions at an affordable pricing range.



Based on the battery type, the market has been bifurcated into Lithium Ion and Lithium Polymer batteries. In 2020, Lithium Ion led the market with a share of 59.39% due to its easy availability at affordable prices. Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of 35.44% in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period due to continuous innovation among manufacturers and increasing usage of electronic devices.



Some of the leading players in the Global Power Bank Market are Anker Innovations, Xiaomi Corporation, AsusTek Computer Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, AUKEY, MOPHIE (ZAGG), POWERadd, China BAK Battery Inc., RAVpower, BELKIN Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Power Bank Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Power Bank Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Power Bank Market based on Market By Battery Type, By Capacity, Market Share By Application, By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA), Competition Forecast & Opportunities.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Power Bank Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Power Bank Market.

To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Power Bank Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of the Global Power Bank Market.

The publisher performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study. Initially, the publisher sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe. Subsequently, the publisher also conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies. While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors. Through this technique, the publisher could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The publisher analysed the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration solution providers across the globe.



The publisher calculated the market size of the Global Power Bank Market by using a Top-Down approach, where data for various application across various technology were recorded and forecast for the future years. The publisher sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size. Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used.



Key Target Audience:

Power Bank Manufacturers

Suppliers and Distributors

End-Users

Market Research Firms

Government Institutions

Industry associations and experts

Research organizations and consulting companies

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturer and partners, end-users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on the market opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Power Bank Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Power Bank Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value,

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) Battery, Lithium Polymer (Li-Polymer)

6.2.2. By Capacity (Up to 3,000 mAh, 3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh, 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh, Above 20,000 mAh)

6.2.3. By Application (Smart Phone, Tablet, Laptop, Portable Media Device, Digital Camera)

6.2.4. By Region (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA and South America)

6.2.5. By Company

6.3. Product Map

7. Asia-Pacific Power Bank Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Product Map

7.4. Asia-Pacific Power Bank Market Regional Analysis

8. Europe Power Bank Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Product Map

8.4. Europe Power Bank Market Regional Analysis

9. North America Power Bank Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Product Map

9.4. North Power Bank Market Regional Analysis

10. Middle East & Africa Power Bank Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Product Map

10.4. Middle East & Africa Power Bank Market Regional Analysis

11. South America Power Bank Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. Product Map

11.4. South America Power Bank Market Regional Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Company Profiles

14.1.1. Anker Innovations Ltd

14.1.2. RAVPower

14.1.3. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

14.1.4. Aukey International Ltd

14.1.5. Xiaomi Corporation

14.1.6. ASUSTeK Computer Inc

14.1.7. Belkin International

14.1.8. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ: ZAGG)

14.1.9. Poweradd Electronic Co., Ltd

14.1.10. China BAK Battery, Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



