Global Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics Licensing Partnering Terms & Agreements Directory/Report 2014-2020

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Licensing Partnering Terms & Agreements in Pharma, Biotech & Diagnostics 2014-2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Licensing Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma, Biotech and Diagnostics 2014- 2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to 4,500 licensing deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading life science companies.



There has been a long standing willingness for parties to enter licensing deals. Such deals enable both parties to benefit from the upside of a big R&D win, whilst mitigating the risks of going it alone in the risky preclinical and clinical development stages.



Licensing is a specific type of partnering deal whereby the parties to the deal agree to commercialize a compound, product or technology. Specifically, licensing is the granting of permission to use intellectual property rights, such as trademarks, patents, or technology, under defined conditions

There are several forms of licensing deal. Traditional licensing arrangement whereby an owner of intellectual property (the licensor) provides access to its technology to another company (the licensee) in return for agreed payments and royalties on subsequent sales of product(s) derived from the intellectual property.



In more recent times, licensing is often the outcome of a successful period of collaboration on the research and development of a technology or compound, resulting in a product which can be commercialized. In this situation, the licensing agreement governs who has permission to commercialize and what payments are due should commercialization proceed.



Other forms of licensing such as sub-licensing and cross-licensing are also explored, with examples provided together with listing of recent deals in pharma, biotech and diagnostics.



The report provides a detailed understand and analysis of how and why companies enter licensing deals. The majority of deals are multicomponent whereby the licensee retains either a right or option to license to commercialize the resultant product of the research collaboration. There are also numerous pure licensing deals whereby the products originator takes on a development/commercialization partner in order to maximize a technologies/products prospects.



The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Abbott, Abbvie, Actavis, Amgen, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Baxter, Bayer, Biogen Idec, BMS, Celgene, Eisai, Eli Lilly, Gilead, GSK, J&J, Kyowa Hakko, Merck, Mitsubishi, Mylan, Novartis, Pfizer, Roche, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda, Teva, and Valeant, amongst many others.



Key benefits

In-depth understanding of licensing partnering deal trends since 2014

Analysis of the structure of licensing agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive listing of over 4,500 licensing deals since 2014, together with deal terms, value and press release

Comprehensive access to actual licensing contracts entered into by the world's life science companies

Analysis of key deal financials including headline value, upfront, milestone payments and royalty rates

Insight into the terms included in a licensing agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Available deals and contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How do milestone align with clinical stage development phases?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in licensing deal making

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of licensing deals

2.3. Success factors for licensing deals

2.4. When licensing can be useful

2.5. Attributes of licensing deals

2.6. Trends in licensing deals since 2014

2.6.1. Licensing deal making by year since 2014

2.6.2. Licensing deal making by phase of development since 2014

2.6.3. Licensing deal making by industry sector since 2014

2.6.4. Licensing deal making by therapy area since 2014

2.6.5. Licensing deal making by technology type since 2014

2.6.6. Licensing deal making by most active company since 2014

2.7. Option to license

2.8. Adding co-promotion to the mix

2.9. The future of licensing deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of licensing deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Pure versus multi-component licensing deals

3.3. Pure licensing agreement structure

3.3.1. Example licensing agreements

3.3.1.a. Case study 1: Ignyta - Nerviano Medical Sciences

3.3.1.b. Case study 2: Sanofi - Pozen

3.4. Licensing rights as part of a wider alliance agreement

3.4.1. Example licensing clauses

3.4.1.a. Case study 3: 4D Molecular Therapeutics - UniQure

3.4.1.b. Case study 4: Kyowa Hakko Kirin - Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals

3.4.2. Example licensing option right clauses

3.4.2.a. Case study 5: Forest Laboratories - Trevena

3.4.2.b. Case study 6: Abbvie - Receptos



Chapter 4 - Leading licensing deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top licensing deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active licensing dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active licensing dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Licensing deal term financials

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Licensing partnering headline values

6.3. Licensing deal upfront payments

6.4. Licensing deal milestone payments

6.5. Licensing royalty rates



Chapter 7 - Licensing contract directory since 2014

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Licensing deals with contracts since 2014



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oqw60w