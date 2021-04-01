Insights on the Chromatography Consumables Global Market to 2027 - Growth in the Proteomics Market Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chromatography Consumables Market by Product (Prepacked Columns [Analytical, Preparative], Vials, Tubing), Technology (HPLC, GC, UPLC), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals, F&B, Oil & Gas, Environmental Agencies) and Geography - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The chromatography consumables market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $3.64 billion by 2027.



Succeeding an extensive secondary and primary research and in-depth analysis of the market scenario, the report carries out the key industry drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth in the chromatography consumables market is mainly attributed to growing collaborations between academia and industry players, technological advancements in the chromatography market space, and rising R&D investments in the pharma and biotech space. In addition, the development of policies and initiatives to reduce pollution and rising food safety concerns are also positively impacting the market growth



Based on product, the columns segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to factors such as the wide applications of chromatography across various industries and environmental agencies, advancements in separation and analytical technologies such as HPLC and GC, and improvements in chromatography columns enabling higher speed and greater efficiency and inertness.



Based on technology, the chromatography consumables market is segmented into liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, and other technologies. In 2020, the liquid chromatography segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the chromatography consumables market due to technological developments in liquid chromatography methods and growth in biosimilars, generics, and CROs due to the rising need for drug development.



Based on end user, the chromatography consumables market is broadly segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations, food & beverage organizations, hospitals & clinics, environmental agencies, oil & gas organizations, and other end users. In 2020, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the chromatography consumables market. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the increasing production of drug molecules, R&D investments in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, and growing collaborations of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with CROs.



An in-depth analysis of the chromatography consumables market's geographical scenario provides detailed qualitative and quantitative insights about the five major geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) along with the coverage of major countries in each region. North America commanded the largest share of the global chromatography consumables market in 2020, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.



Some of the key players operating in the chromatography consumables market are Merck KGaA(Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (Japan), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc.(U.S.), Waters Corporation(U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).



Scope of the Report:



Global Chromatography Consumables Market, by Type

Columns

Pre-packed Columns

Analytical Columns

Preparative Columns

Empty Columns

Vials and Well Plates

Vials

Well Plates

Fittings & Tubing

Tubing

Tubing

Ferrules & Nuts

Valves & Gauges

Liners & Seals

Syringe Filters

Other Consumables

(Note: Other consumables include sample loops, fused silica adapters, methanizers, membranes, and disposable gas cylinders)



Global Chromatography Consumables Market, by Technology

Liquid Chromatography

HPLC

UPLC

Low-pressure Liquid Chromatography

Flash Chromatography

Others

Gas Chromatography

Other Technologies

(Note: Other technologies include thin-layer chromatography and gel permeation chromatography)

(Note: Other liquid technologies include partition chromatography and affinity chromatography)



Global Chromatography Consumables Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Academic & Research Institutes

Oil & Gas Industry

Hospital & Clinics

Food & Beverage Industry

Environmental Agencies

Other End Users

(Note: Other end users include forensic laboratories and organizations in the cosmetics and fragrance industries)



Global Chromatography Consumables Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

China

Japan

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1. Research Process

2.2. Data Collection & Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research

2.3. Market Assessment

2.3.1. Market Size Estimation

2.3.1.1. Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.1.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.1.3. Growth Forecast

2.3.2. Market Share Analysis

2.4. Assumptions for the Study

2.5. Limitations for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Rising R&D Investments in the Pharma and Biotech Industries

4.2.2. Increasing Collaborations Between Academia and Industry Players

4.2.3. Technological Advancements in Chromatography

4.2.4. Growth in Policies and Initiatives to Reduce Environmental Pollution

4.2.5. Rising Food Safety Concerns

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. High Cost of Equipment

4.3.2. Lack of Skilled Professionals

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Growing Demand from Asia-Pacific and Latin America

4.4.2. Growth in the Proteomics Market

4.5. Challenges

4.5.1. Preference for Alternative Technologies

4.6. The Impact of COVID-19 on the Chromatography Consumables Market



5 Overview of the Chromatography Market

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Instruments

5.3. Consumables

5.4. Accessories



6 Global Chromatography Consumables Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Columns

6.2.1. Pre-Packed Columns

6.2.1.1. Analytical Columns

6.2.1.2. Preparative Columns

6.2.2. Empty Columns

6.3. Vials and Well Plates

6.3.1. Vials

6.3.2. Well Plates

6.4. Fittings and Tubing

6.4.1. Tubing

6.4.2. Ferrules and Nuts

6.4.3. Liners and Seals

6.4.4. Valves and Gauges

6.5. Syringe Filters

6.6. Other Chromatography Consumables



7 Global Chromatography Consumables Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Liquid Chromatography

7.2.1. High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

7.2.2. Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC)

7.2.3. Low-Pressure Liquid Chromatography

7.2.4. Flash Chromatography

7.2.5. Other Liquid Chromatography Technologies

7.3. Gas Chromatography

7.4. Other Chromatography Technologies



8 Global Chromatography Consumables Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Organizations

8.3. Academic & Research Institutes

8.4. Oil & Gas Organizations

8.5. Hospitals & Clinics

8.6. Food & Beverage Organizations

8.7. Environmental Agencies

8.8. Other End Users



9 Chromatography Consumables Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. France

9.3.3. U.K.

9.3.4. Italy

9.3.5. Spain

9.3.6. Rest of Europe (ROE)

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.4.1. Japan

9.4.2. China

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific (ROAPAC)

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Competitive Benchmarking

10.4. Market Share Analysis (2019)

10.4.1. Merck KGaA

10.4.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.4.3. Waters Corporation



11 Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

11.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

11.2. Waters Corporation

11.3. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.4. PerkinElmer, Inc.

11.5. Shimadzu Corporation

11.6. Merck KGaA

11.7. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

11.8. Danaher Corporation

11.9. Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

11.10. Bruker Corporation



12 Appendix

12.1. Questionnaire

12.2. Available Customization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ysz44g