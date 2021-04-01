ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

DIRECTOR DECLARATION

Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14R(2), Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") confirms that Ben van Beurden, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, was appointed to the supervisory Board of Daimler AG on March 31, 2021.

April 1, 2021

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

