Global Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Trends and Forecasts, 2020-2030: Cell Processing Steps, Scale of Operations, End Users and Geographical Regions

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market By Cell Processing Steps, Scale of Operations, End Users and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Automated and Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market: Focus on Apheresis, Expansion, Harvest, Fill/Finish, Cryopreservation, Thawing, 2020-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems. The study also features a detailed analysis of key drivers and trends related to this evolving domain.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential of the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems. Based on various parameters, such as number of cell therapies under development, expected pricing, likely adoption rates, and potential cost saving opportunities from different automated and closed cell processing systems, we have developed informed estimates of the evolution of the market, over the period 2020-2030.

Advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs), such as cell therapies and gene therapies, have revolutionized the healthcare sector. Over the past two decades, more than 30 ATMPs have been approved. Moreover, according to a recent report (published by The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine), over 1,050 clinical trials are currently being conducted by over 1,000 companies, worldwide, focused on the evaluation of cell and gene therapies.

However, despite the numerous advances in this field, there are certain challenges that need to be addressed in order to achieve commercial success. For instance, the current cell therapy manufacturing process is labor-intensive, time consuming and costly. Further, the production of most of these specialized therapeutic products requires manual labor and are typically carried out discretely (open processing), thereby, rendering the processes difficult to scale-up, with high risk of contamination.

Another concern faced by cell and gene therapy manufacturers is batch-to-batch variability, given that even a minor change in the production protocol can affect the quality of the resulting product. Consequently, cell therapies are exorbitantly priced, ranging from USD 300,000 to USD 500,000 per dose.

Experts believe that some of the existing challenges related to cell therapy manufacturing can be addressed through the adoption of automated and closed cell processing systems. These solutions have been demonstrated to be capable of enabling stakeholders to manage various aspects of the cell therapy manufacturing process efficiently, while complying to global regulatory standards. Other benefits of such systems include reduced risk of contamination, optimum utilization of facility and resources, limited in-process variation and consistent product quality.

Further, the use of such automated systems enable significant reductions (in the range of 40% to 90%) in labor costs. In recent years, the cost saving potential of these systems, coupled to their ability to streamline and simplify the complex cell therapy processing (from initial cell collection till final formulation), has effectively captured the interest of several stakeholders engaged in this domain. Given the growing demand for cost-effective, personalized medicine, coupled to the benefits of automated and closed systems, we believe that this niche market is poised to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.

Scope of the Report

An insightful product competitiveness analysis, taking into consideration various relevant parameters, such as supplier power (based on the experience/expertise of the developer in this industry) and portfolio-related parameters, such as number of systems offered, cells supported, type of culture supported, scale of operation, applications, end users, support services offered, regulatory certifications/accreditations obtained and key product specifications.

Elaborate profiles of industry players that are currently offering automated and closed cell therapy processing systems, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a detailed description of the system(s) they offer. Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, highlighting the key achievements, partnership activity, and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth, in the foreseen future.

An analysis of the various partnerships pertaining to automated and closed cell therapy processing systems, which have been established since 2016, based on several parameters, such as year of partnership, type of partnership model adopted, type of therapy, type of cell processing step, key automated and closed cell processing systems, partner's focus area, most active players (in terms of number of partnerships signed), and geographical location of collaborators.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, featuring an elaborate list of over 60 automated and closed systems, along with information on the cell therapy processing step for which they are designed (apheresis, separation, expansion, harvest, fill/finish, cryopreservation and thawing), their key features (traceability, user-friendliness, configurability and scalability, process monitoring, touch-screen user interface, data management, integration with other systems and alert system), product specifications (length, width, depth, height and weight), type of cells supported (stem cells and immune cells), type of cell culture (adherent and suspension), scale of operation (pre-clinical, clinical and commercial), application (research and therapeutic), end users (hospitals/medical centers/clinics, research institutes/academic institutes, laboratories, commercial organizations), key support services offered (product support, technical support, training, installation, qualification/validation, maintenance, regulatory support and others) and regulatory certification/accreditations obtained (GMP/cGMP, GAMP, GCP, GTP/cGTP, IEC standards, ISO standards, 21 CFR Part 11 and other).

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:

Peter Molloy (Executive Vice President, Orgenesis) and Shimon Hassin (Chief Technology Officer, Orgenesis)

Jean Sebastien Parisse (Commercial Director, Aseptic Technologies)

Key Questions Answered

Which are the popular automated and closed systems commonly used for cell therapy processing?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this domain?

What type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in this industry?

Which players are likely to be potential partners of automated and closed system providers?

What is the current and likely future cost saving opportunities associated with use of automated and closed systems for cell therapy processing?

What are the key trends within the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Companies Mentioned

3P Biopharmaceuticals

A*STAR's Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology

AbbVie

Accellix

Acer Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics

Activartis Biotech

Adaptimmune

Adicet Bio

Aduro Biotech

Adva Biotechnology

Advent Bioservices

AgenTus Therapeutics

Aglaris

AK (Suzhou) Biomedical

Aldagen

Allele Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Allife Medical Science and Technology

Allogene Therapeutics

Altor BioScience

AmerCare

Amgen

Amphera

Anhui Kedgene Biotechnology

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Anterogen

apceth Biopharma

Araymondlife

ARBELE

Argos Therapeutics

Asahi Glass Company

Aseptic Technologies

Astellas Pharma

Asterias Biotherapeutics

Astraveus

AstraZeneca

Asymptote

Atara Biotherapeutics

Athersys

Atlantic Bio GMP

ATLATL Innovation Cluster

Atreca

Aurora Biopharma

Autolus

AVAX Technologies

Basic Pharma

Batavia Bioservices

Bavarian Nordic

Baxalta

Baxter

Bayer

Beijing Biohealthcare Biotechnology

Beijing Doing Biomedical

Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology

Beijing Sanwater Biological Technology

Beijing Tricision Biotherapeutics

Beike Biotechnology

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Bio Elpida

BioAtla

BioCardia

Biogen

Bioinova

BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services

Bio-Process Systems Alliance

BioRestorative Therapies

Biosafe

Biotec Services International

Bio-Techne

bluebird bio

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bone Therapeutics

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics

Brammer Bio

Bristol Myers Squibb

BTI

Caladrius Biosciences

CANCER-ID

Capricor Therapeutics

Captain T Cell

CardioCell

Carina Biotech

CARsgen Therapeutics

CAR-T (Shanghai) Biotechnology

Cartherics

Celgene

Celixir

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cell Biotech

Cell Genesys

Cell Tech Pharmed

Cell Therapies

Cellectis

CELLforCURE

CellGenix

Cellin Technologies

Cellmed

CellPraxis

CellProtect Nordic Pharmaceuticals

CellProthera

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Therapeutics

Celularity

Celyad

Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine

Chengdu MedGenCell

CiMaas

Cognate BioServices

Cook MyoSite

Cord Blood Registry

Cordlife

Corestem

CRISPR Therapeutics

CRMI

Cryosite

Cytiva

Cytopeutics

Cytori Therapeutics

Cytosen Therapeutics

Cytovac

CyTuVax

Daiichi Sankyo

Daikyo Seiko

Danaher

DanDrit Biotech

DCPrime

Delta-Vir

DEMCON

Dendreon

DiscGenics

Draper

Eli Lilly

Endocyte

Esco Aster

Esco VacciXcell

Eureka Therapeutics

Eutilex

Ever Union Biotechnology

eXmoor Pharma Concepts

EXUMA Biotechnology

Fate Therapeutics

Ferrer Internacional

FIB Hospital Infantil Universitario Nino Jesus

Fibrocell Technologies

Five Prime Therapeutics

Flaskworks

FloDesign Sonics

Formula Pharmaceuticals

Fortress Biotech

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Freeline

Fresenius Kabi

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Gadeta

Gamida Cell

GC Cell

G-Con Manufacturing

GE Healthcare

GE Medical Systems Trade & Development (Shanghai)

Genentech

Genzyme

GigaGen

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline

Global Cell Med

Glycostem Therapeutics

GPB Scientific

Gracell Biotechnologies

Gradalis

Green Cross

GRI Bio

Guangzhou Trinomab Biotech

Haemonetics

Heat Biologics

Hebei Senlang Biotechnology

Hemostemix

HengRui YuanZheng Bio-Technology

Histocell

Histogenics

Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions

Holostem Terapieavanzate

Human Life CORD Japan

Hunan Zhaotai Yongren Biotech

iCarTAB BioMed

iCell Gene Therapeutics

Immatics

Immune Therapeutics

Immunicum

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Immunocore

Immunovative Therapies

IncoCell Tianjin

Incysus

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

inRegen

Intellia Therapeutics

Intrexon

Invetech

Iovance Biotherapeutics

ISTO Technologies

Ivy Life Sciences

Janssen

Japan Tissue Engineering (J-TEC)

Johns Hopkins University

Johnson & Johnson

Juno Therapeutics

JW Biotechnology

JW CreaGene

KangStem Biotech

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KBI Biopharma

Kiromic

Kite Pharma

Konkuk University

kSep Systems

Kuur Therapeutics

Legend Biotech

Leucid Bio

Lifecells

Lion TCR

Living Pharma

Longeveron

Lonza

Lorem Cytori

Lorem Vascular

Marino Biotechnology

Marker Therapeutics

MaSTherCell

Max Planck Institute for Dynamics of Complex Technical Systems

MaxCyte

MedCision

Medeor Therapeutics

Medigene

MEDINET

MEDIPOST

MedVax Technologies

Merck

Merck Serono

Mesoblast

MicrofluidX

Miltenyi Biotec

Minovia Therapeutics

MolecuVax

MolMed

Moraga Biotechnology

Multimmune

Mustang Bio

NantKwest

Neopharm

NewLink Genetics

Nikon CeLL innovation

Nkarta

Noga Therapeutics

Nohla Therapeutics

Noile-Immune Biotech

Northern Therapeutics

Northwest Biotherapeutics

Novadip Biosciences

Novartis

NovaRx

Novella Clinical

Novo Nordisk

Octane Biotech

OhioHealth

OiDE BetaRevive

Ompi

Oncobiomed

Opexa Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics

Orgenesis

Ori Biotech

Osiris Therapeutics

OSPIN

Oxford BioMedica

Oxford MEStar

Pall Corporation

Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy

PDC*line Pharma

PersonGen BioTherapeutics

Pfizer

PharmaBio

PharmaCell

Pharmicell

Pinze Lifetechnology

Pique Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics

Praxis Pharmaceutical

Precision BioSciences

Pregene ShenZhen Biotechnology

Immutep

Promethera Biosciences

Regeneris Medical

Regeneron

Regeneus

ReNeuron

RHEACELL

Roche

Roslin Cells

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sanofi

Saronic Biotechnology

Sartorius

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

SCHOTT

Scinogy

Scinus Cell Expansion

Sclnow Biotechnology

Seattle Genetics

Seneca Biopharma

Sentien Biotechnologies

Servier

Shanghai Bioray Laboratory

Shanghai GeneChem

Shanghai Houchao Biotechnology

Shanghai iCELL Biotechnology

Shanghai Longyao Biotechnology

Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology

Sheba Medical Center

Shenzhen BinDeBio

Shenzhen Hornetcorn Biotechnology

Shibuya

Shionogi

Shreedhar Instruments

Singota Solutions

Sinobioway Cell Therapy

SMT Bio

Sorrento Therapeutics

SOTIO

Southwest Research Institute

SQZ Biotech

Stafa Cellular Therapy

Stanford School of Medicine

Stem Cell Arabia

STEMCELL Technologies

Stemedica Cell Technologies

Stempeutics Research

Super-T Cell Cancer Company

Surface Oncology

Tactiva Therapeutics

Taiwan Bio Therapeutics

Takara Bio

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

TapImmune

Targazyme

TC BioPharm

TCR2 Therapeutics

Tella

Terumo BCT

Tessa Therapeutics

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

TheraCell Advanced Biotechnology

Thermo Fisher Scientific

ThermoGenesis

Tianhe Stem Cell Biotechnologies

TiGenix

TILT Biotherapeutics

Tissue Genesis

Tmunity Therapeutics

TNK Therapeutics

TotipotentRX

TRACT Therapeutics

TrakCel

TransCure BioServices

Triumvira Immunologics

TVAX Biomedical

Shanghai Unicar Therapy Bio medicine Technology

Universal Cells

University of California, Davis

University Of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center

Unum Therapeutics

US Stem Cell

Vaccinogen

Vanrx Pharmasystems

Vericel

ViroMed

Viscofan BioEngineering

VivaBioCell

Volta Therapeutics

Waisman Biomanufacturing

WiSP Wissenschaftlicher Service Pharma

Wuhan Sian Medical Technology

WuXi AppTec

Xcelthera

Xellbiogene

XEME Biopharma

Yposkesi

Zelluna Immunotherapy

Zenith Technologies

Zimmer Biomet

Ziopharm Oncology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ly01kj