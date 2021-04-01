Global Dark Fiber Markets Report 2021-2026: Single Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber - Single Mode Fiber Segment Estimated to Hold Larger Market Share Than Multimode Fiber Segment

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dark Fiber Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Type (Single Mode Fiber, Multimode Fiber), Network Type (Metro, Long Haul), End-user (Internet Service Providers, Telecommunications Industry), and Geography - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dark fiber market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 5.2 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 11% from 2021 to 2026.

Rising demand for 5G networks and increasing demand for internet bandwidth is among the factors driving the growth of the dark fiber market.

Single mode fiber segment held the major share of dark fiber market

Based on type, the single mode fiber segment is estimated to hold a larger share of the dark fiber market compared to the multimode fiber segment in 2021, and this segment will continue to hold a dominant market position during the forecast period. Single mode fibers are best suited for longer transmission distances, such as multi-channel television broadcast systems and long-distance telephony.

Internet service providers (ISPs) and telecommunications industry to register highest CAGR from 2021-2026

Internet service providers (ISPs) and telecommunications industry is projected to lead the dark fiber market during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the ongoing adoption of cloud storage and increasing technological developments in the field of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and deep learning.

This, in turn, increases data traffic across networks, leading to significant demand for high data transmission along with efficient data communication. Leading cloud service providers, such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, are implementing dark fibers to serve their internet traffic.

Based on region, North America held the major share of dark fiber market

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall dark fiber market in 2021. The market growth in North America can be attributed to the presence of leading dark fiber ecosystem players, such as AT&T Intellectual Property, GTT Communications, Inc., and Consolidated Communications, in the region. These players have been capturing a major share in the overall dark fiber market, thereby contributing significantly to the market growth in North America.

AT&T Intellectual Property (US), Colt Technology Services Group Limited (UK), Comcast Corporation (US), Consolidated Communications (US), GTT Communications, Inc. (US), CenturyLink, Inc. (US), NTT Communications Corporation (Japan), Verizon Communications, Inc. (US), Windstream Communications (US), and Zayo Group, LLC (US), are some of the key players in the dark fiber market.

Market Dunamics

Executive Summary

Single Mode Fiber Segment Estimated to Hold Larger Market Share Than Multimode Fiber Segment in 2020

Long Haul Segment to Witness Higher Growth Rate Than Metro Segment from 2021 to 2026

ISPs and Telecommunications Industry to Exhibit Highest CAGR in Dark Fiber Market from 2021 to 2026

North America Likely to Account for Largest Share of Dark Fiber Market by 2026

Premium Insights

Rising Demand for 5G Network to Fuel Demand for Dark Fiber Services in Coming Years

Single Mode Fiber Segment to Register Higher CAGR Than Multimode Fiber Segment During Forecast Period

Long Haul Segment to Capture Larger Market Share Than Metro Segment During Forecast Period

Glass Segment to Capture Larger Market Share Than Plastic Segment During Forecast Period

North America to Capture Largest Market Share by 2026

ISPs and Telecommunications Industry to Account for Largest Share of Dark Fiber Market by 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for 5G Network

Increasing Demand for Internet Bandwidth

Growing Demand for Reliable and Secure Network

Restraints

Risky Installation

Opportunities

Telecommunication Industry to Create Lucrative Opportunities

Need for Heavy Data Handling in Manufacturing and Logistics Sectors

Challenges

Lack of Proper Monitoring Systems

Supply Chain Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Dark Fiber Market

Dark Fiber Ecosystem



Porter's Five Forces Model

Case Study

Tellus Venture Associates Helped City of San Leandro Develop an 11-Mile Fiber Loop

Fiberlight Expanded Dark Fiber Network Capabilities for Roswell

Fiberlight Expanded Fiber Networking and Dedicated Internet Access (DIA) in Bastrop

Technology Analysis

Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM)

Microwave Data Transmission Technology

Patent Analysis, 2018-2020

Tariffs and Regulations Related to Dark Fiber

