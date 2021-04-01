Worldwide Self-Cleaning Glass Industry to 2026 - Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Market Analysis

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Cleaning Glass Market by Coating Type, by Application Type, and by Region, Size, Share, Trend, Forecast, & Industry Analysis: 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's self-cleaning glass market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for self-cleaning glasses at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides the possible loss that the industry will register by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Self-Cleaning Glass Market: Highlights

The self-cleaning glass was commercially introduced in 2001 by Pilkington (now part of Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd). Since then, self-cleaning glass technology has constantly developed and used in a broad array of applications such as conservatories, balconies, overhead glazing, windows, patio doors, shower glass, and facades. Despite being into commercialization for about two decades, self-cleaning glass stilling toiling hard for attaining a substantial foothold. It is being perceived as a mature market in various economies; however, an aggressive effort in marketing and penetrating product can lead to ample market opportunities.

The market witnessed a massive decline in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is estimated that the market for self-cleaning glass is likely to bounce-back in 2021, followed by sequential growth maintaining till 2026. Several factors led to the market decline, such as shortage of labor and funds, disruption in the supply chain, halt of production activities, job loss, postponement of construction activities, and decrease in consumer spending in the residential and non-residential construction sector. The market is likely to reach its 2019-sales figure by 2023, ultimately reaching an estimated value of US$ 120.7 million in 2026.

There is a relatively high popularity of self-cleaning glass in the Western economies (USA and Western Europe) because of having modern architecture and expensive glazing infrastructure as compared to Asian and African economies which are reluctant to spend on coated glass products. However, with a better product position, extensive marketing, and advancements in product design at an affordable cost, there exists a huge whitespace opportunity in the emerging economies as well.

The publisher has segmented the self-cleaning glass market based on the coating type as hydrophilic and hydrophobic. Hydrophilic is expected to remain the larger as well as a faster-growing segment of the market over the next five years. Key advantages of hydrophilic coatings are breaking -down organic dirt and helping to wash away, water spreads evenly, saving time and money, environmental-friendly, stability, and has a long life span. Leading brands, such as Pilkington ActivTM, and Saint-Gobain BIOCLEAN, have a hydrophilic coated self-cleaning glass.

Based on the application type, the self-cleaning glass market is segmented as residential construction, non-residential construction, solar panels, automotive, and others. Residential construction is estimated to maintain its huge dominance in the market in the years to come. Key application areas included in the category are conservatory roofing, patio doors, balconies, and overhead glazing, windows, and shower glass. The solar panel segment is likely to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period. Photovoltaic (PV) cell efficiency increases substantially with the usage of nano-coated or self-cleaning glass compared to non-coated ones.

In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market over the next five years. Germany, France, and The UK are the leading markets in the region. Western Europe is a relatively mature market than other regions such as Asia-Pacific. Key European countries have been using self-cleaning glass for more than 15 years. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. China and Japan are key markets with a sizeable demand in the region.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, self-cleaning glass manufacturers, and glass and glazing suppliers, construction contractors/ installers, and end-users. The key self-cleaning glass manufacturers are Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Pilkington), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S. A., Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., AGC Inc., Qingdao Morn Building Materials Co., Ltd, Hopson Glass, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., and Olympic Glass.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Self-Cleaning Glass Market Overview and Segmentation

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Self-Cleaning Glass Market Segmentation

2.2.1. By Coating Type

2.2.2. By Application Type

2.2.3. By Region

2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

2.4. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.5. PEST Analysis

2.6. SWOT Analysis

3. Self-Cleaning Glass Market - The COVID-19 Impact Assessment

3.1. Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

3.2. Pre-COVID vs Post-COVID Assessment

3.3. Real GDP Loss vs Self-Cleaning Glass Market Loss (2020-2021)

3.4. Self-Cleaning Glass Market Scenario Analysis: Pessimistic, Most Likely, and Optimistic

3.5. Market Segments' Analysis (US$ Million)

3.6. Regional and Country-Level Analysis (US$ Million)

3.7. Market Drivers

3.8. Market Challenges

4. Competitive Analysis

4.1. Insights

4.2. Product Portfolio Analysis

4.3. Geographical Presence

4.4. New Product Launches

4.5. Competitive Benchmarking

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast by Coating Type (2015-2026)

5.1. Insights

5.2. Hydrophilic Coating-based Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

5.3. Hydrophobic Coating-based Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

6. Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast by Application Type (2015-2026)

6.1. Insights

6.2. Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast for Residential Construction (US$ Million)

6.3. Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast for Non-Residential Construction (US$ Million)

6.4. Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast for Automotive (US$ Million)

6.5. Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast for Solar Panels (US$ Million)

6.6. Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast for Other Applications (US$ Million)

7. Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast by Region (2015-2026)

7.1. Insights

7.2. Key Country Analysis: The USA, Canada, Germany, France, The UK, China, and Japan

7.3. North American Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.4. European Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.5. Asia-Pacific's Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

7.6. RoW's Self-Cleaning Glass Market Trend and Forecast (US$ Million)

8. Strategic Growth Opportunities

8.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.1.1. Market Attractiveness by Coating Type

8.1.2. Market Attractiveness by Application Type

8.1.3. Market Attractiveness by Region

8.1.4. Market Attractiveness by Country

8.2. Emerging Trends

8.3. Growth Matrix Analysis

8.4. Strategic Implications

8.5. Key Success Factors (KSFs)

9. Company Profile of Key Players

9.1. AGC Inc. (Asahi Glass Co. Ltd)

9.2. CARDINAL GLASS INDUSTRIES, INC.

9.3. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

9.4. Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.

9.5. Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

9.6. Olympic Glass

9.7. Qingdao Morn Building Materials Co., Ltd.

