Outlook on the Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Global Market to 2025 - Upsurge in Cigarette Consumption is Driving Growth

The global latent tuberculosis infection (LTBI) testing market is estimated to reach US$2.2 billion in 2025, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 5.89% for the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

The factors such as increase in ageing population, rising awareness of tuberculosis, upsurge in cigarette consumption, urbanization leading to monitoring and screening procedures, surging prevalence of HIV and growth in pharmaceutical research and development.

However, growth of the industry will be challenged by multidrug resistant tuberculosis, stringent government regulations, lack of awareness in emerging markets and lack of laboratory facilities. A few notable trends include increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging markets, accelerating TB funding, escalating government initiatives and expansion of advanced and hybrid technologies.

The latent tuberculosis infection testing market can be segmented on the basis of type, named as Tuberculin Skin Test (TST) and Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA). TST being a traditional test for tuberculosis diagnosis is the most recommended test. In the global latent tuberculosis testing market, the tuberculin skin test segment accounted for the higher share in 2020.

The fastest growing regional market is the U.S. due to increasing public awareness about diagnosis and treatment of the disease, growing healthcare expenditure on diagnosis and treatment of LTBI, expanding urbanization, accelerating TB funding. China, Japan and Europe and Middle East are emerging markets where growth lies in rising geriatric population, government expenditure on disease related initiatives and growing prevalence of HIV in the region.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global LTBI testing market segmented on the basis of type and region.

The major regional markets (Europe and Middle East, Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan and China) and Latin America) have been analyzed, along with country coverage of the U.S., China and Japan.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Roche Holding AG, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, bioMerieux SA, Qiagen N.V. and Oxford Immunotec Global PLC) are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI) Testing Devices Manufacturers

Raw Material/Component Suppliers

End Users (Physician Offices, Hospitals, Healthcare Clinics)

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Tuberculosis (TB)

1.2 Types of Tuberculosis (TB)

1.3 Latent Tuberculosis Infection (LTBI)

1.4 Risk Factors of Latent Tuberculosis

1.5 Types of Latent Tuberculosis Infection Testing

1.6 Latent Tuberculosis Infection Testing Segmentation

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Impact on Global Economy

2.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Individual Mobility & Resource Availability

2.3 Higher Risk of COVID-19 on Geriatric Population & Latent TB Treatment

2.4 Effect on Poverty

3. Global LTBI Testing Market

3.1 Global LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global LTBI Testing Market Value by Type

3.2.1 Global Tuberculin Skin Test LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.2.2 Global Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA) LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global LTBI Testing Market Value by Region

3.4 Global LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

3.5 Global LTBI Testing Market Volume by Type

3.5.1 Global Tuberculin Skin Test LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

3.5.2 Global Interferon Gamma Released Assay (IGRA) LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

3.6 Global LTBI Testing Market Volume by Region

4. Regional LTBI Testing Market

4.1 The U.S.

4.1.1 The U.S. LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

4.1.2 The U.S. LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

4.2 China

4.2.1 China LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

4.2.2 China LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

4.3 Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan and China)

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China) LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

4.3.2 Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan and China) LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

4.4 Europe and Middle East

4.4.1 Europe and Middle East LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

4.4.2 Europe and Middle East LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

4.5.2 Latin America LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

4.6 Japan

4.6.1 Japan LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Value

4.6.2 Japan LTBI Testing Market Forecast by Volume

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increase in Ageing Population

5.1.2 Rising Awareness of Tuberculosis

5.1.3 Upsurge in Cigarette Consumption

5.1.4 Urbanization leading to Monitoring and Screening Procedures

5.1.5 Surging Prevalence of HIV

5.1.6 Growth in Pharmaceutical Research and Development

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Increasing Healthcare Expenditure in Emerging Markets

5.2.2 Accelerating TB Funding

5.2.3 Escalating Government Initiatives

5.2.4 Expansion of Advanced and Hybrid Technique

5.2.5 Line Probe Assays (LPAs)

5.2.6 Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAATs)

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Multidrug Resistant Tuberculosis (MDR-TB)

5.3.2 Stringent Government Regulations

5.3.3 Lack of Awareness in Emerging Markets

5.3.4 Lack of Laboratory Facilities

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Qiagen N.V.

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategies

7.2 Abbott Laboratories

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.2.2 Financial Overview

7.2.3 Business Strategies

7.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.3.2 Financial Overview

7.3.3 Business Strategies

7.4 BioMerieux SA

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.4.2 Financial Overview

7.4.3 Business Strategies

7.5 Roche Holding AG

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.5.2 Financial Overview

7.5.3 Business Strategies

7.6 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7.6.1 Business Overview

7.6.2 Financial Overview

7.6.3 Business Strategies

7.7 Oxford Immunotec Global PLC

7.7.1 Business Overview

7.7.2 Financial Overview

7.7.3 Business Strategies

