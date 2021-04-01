Global 5G Smart Antenna Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Technology, Use Case, Application and Region

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Smart Antenna Market by Type (Switched Multi-Beam Antenna and Adaptive Array Antenna), Technology (SIMO, MISO, and MIMO), Use Case, Application, and Region 2021 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the 5G smart antenna market including key players, technologies, and solutions. This includes analysis of product and service strategy for smart antenna vendors. The report evaluates the role and importance of smart antennas in terms of 5G network optimization including data speed coverage enhancement and quality of service preservation.

The report evaluates and provides forecasts for the smart antenna market by type (SIMO, MISO, MIMO), frequency range (FR1 and FR2), connectivity, and applications. It also assesses 5G smart antenna support of IoT solutions, providing forecasts for applications and services. The report includes revenue forecasts as well as projected smart antenna shipments from 2021 to 2026.

Select Report Findings:

The market for 5G smart antennas in IoT will reach $7.1B by 2026

5G will provide continuous mobility largely within only metropolitan areas

Multiple Input Multiple Output smart antennas represent the fastest-growing type

In addition to network optimization, smart antennas reduce energy needs and other resources

5G antennas will be an absolute requirement to support the smart cities market and related services

In terms of frequency ranges, FR1 will lead through 2026, but FR2 is growing nearly three times as fast at CAGR of 37.7%

Smart antenna arrays use Multiple Input / Multiple Output (MIMO) at both the source (transmitter) and the destination (receiver) to improve signal quality. This is in contrast to non-array systems in which a single antenna (and signal path) is used at the source and the destination. The market for smart antennas is nothing new as they provide efficient coverage for 2G, 3G, and LTE. However, 5G smart antennas will be necessary to provide mobility support for many new and enhanced apps and services such as virtual reality, self-driving cars, connected vehicles, and voice over 5G.

Smart antennas will improve 5G coverage and optimize capacity by focusing RF signals where they are needed the most. In addition, smart antennas enhance 5G application and service mobility by facilitating a more continuous connection, which may become particularly useful at 5G coverage seams. Otherwise, a 5G enabled user experience may degrade as hand-over from 5G to LTE occurs.

5G cellular networks promise to improve many aspects of wireless communications, supporting enhanced mobile services, greater scalability for IoT systems, and ultra-reliable communications for mission-critical applications. A portion of these benefits will be based on the evolution of 4G LTE technologies as well as unique capabilities enabled by 5G New Radio (5GNR), based on new infrastructure supporting millimeter wave (mmWave) RAN equipment.

5GNR especially needs smart antennas, because it utilizes mmWave RF propagation. 5GNR involves a much lower wavelength (millimeter as compared to centimeter to a meter for LTE) and therefore a higher frequency. Physics dictates that higher frequencies need more power and/or more coverage as an RF signal fades more than a lower frequency signal. This is why there will need to be at least an order of magnitude more antennas than required for LTE. Putting this into perspective, the US will go from roughly 30,000 antennas to 300,000 or more nationally.

5G antennas will be found virtually everywhere in metropolitan areas, but it will not be enough. While dramatically increased coverage will surely support many early 5G applications, such as fixed wireless (ISP alternative, backhaul, and fronthaul), it will not be enough to support continuous 5G mobility coverage. This will be vitally important for certain applications such as self-driving cars and connected vehicle services that often require high bandwidth on-demand.

Accordingly, 5G smart antennas will concentrate RF signals where they are needed most through a technology known as beamforming, which focuses a narrow beam to exactly where it is needed rather than emanating the same energy in a broad area. Beamforming is especially useful for 5GNR as the higher frequency mmWave RF is subject to fading over distance and attenuation loss caused by hitting objects (buildings, cars, foliage, etc.).

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction

2.1 What Makes an Antenna Smart

2.2 Smart Antenna Systems

2.3 Smart Antenna Benefits

2.4 Smart Antennas for 5G

2.4.1 Electronically Scanned Arrays and Phased Antenna Array Design

2.4.2 Slot Coupled Microstrip Patch Antenna Array Synthesizer App

2.5 Smart Antenna Techniques

2.5.1 Fixed Switched Beam Arrays vs. Directional Finding Arrays

2.5.2 MRC, STBC, and Spatial Multiplexing

2.5.3 SIMO, MISO, and MIMO

2.5.4 Space Division Multiple Access

2.5.5 Random Beamforming

2.6 Smart Antennas Market Factors

2.7 Smart Antennas Shipment and Sales

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis

3.1 Smart Antenna Types

3.1.1 Switched Multi-beam Antennas

3.1.2 Adaptive Array Antennas

3.2 Digital Antenna Array

3.3 5G NR Infrastructure and Active Antennas

3.4 Mobile Device Antennas

3.5 System Connectivity

3.6 Adaptive Beamforming

3.6.1 Digital Beamforming

3.6.2 Hybrid Beamforming

3.7 5G MIMO Multiple Input/Multiple Output

3.8 Digital Signal Processing

3.9 Software Re-Programmability

3.10 Software Defined Radio

3.11 Smart Antennas Application Sectors

3.12 Smart Antennas in IoT

3.13 Machine Learning and Artificial Neural Network

4.0 5G Smart Antenna Market Dynamics

4.1 5G Smart Antenna Market Drivers

4.2 5G Smart Antenna Market Challenges

4.3 5G Smart Antenna Solution Considerations

4.4 5G Smart Antenna Use Case Analysis

4.4.1 Voice over 5G

4.4.2 Mission Critical Communications

4.4.3 Industrial Automation and Robotics

4.4.4 Connected and Self-Driving Vehicles

4.4.5 Drones and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.0 5G Smart Antenna Ecosystem Analysis

5.1 Ericsson

5.1.1 Overview

5.1.2 Recent Development

5.2 Cobham Antenna Systems

5.2.1 Overview

5.2.2 Recent Developments

5.3 Intel Corporation

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Recent Developments

5.4 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

5.4.1 Overview

5.4.2 Recent Developments

5.5 ArrayComm LLC

5.5.1 Overview

5.5.2 Recent Developments

5.6 Nokia Corporation

5.6.1 Overview

5.6.2 Recent Developments

5.7 Motorola Solutions Inc.

5.7.1 Overview

5.8 Broadcom Inc.

5.8.1 Overview

5.9 California Amplifier Inc.

5.9.1 Overview

5.10 Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Recent Developments

5.11 ZHEJIANG JC Antenna Co. Ltd.

5.11.1 Overview

5.12 Qualcomm Incorporated

5.12.1 Overview

5.12.2 Recent Developments

5.13 Honeywell International Inc.

5.13.1 Overview

5.14 Linx Technologies

5.14.1 Overview

5.14.2 Recent Developments

5.15 Ruckus Networks

5.15.1 Overview

5.15.2 Recent Developments

5.16 ANSYS Inc.

5.16.1 Overview

5.17 Smart Antenna Technologies Ltd

5.17.1 Overview

5.18 NXP Semiconductors

5.18.1 Overview

5.18.2 Recent Developments

5.19 NEC Corporation

5.19.1 Overview

5.19.2 Recent Developments

5.20 COMMSCOPE

5.20.1 Overview

5.20.2 Recent Developments

5.21 PCTEL Inc.

5.21.1 Overview

5.21.2 Recent Developments

5.22 Comba Telecom

5.22.1 Overview

5.22.2 Recent Developments

5.23 Airgain Inc.

5.23.1 Overview

5.23.2 Recent Developments

5.24 Laird Technologies

5.24.1 Overview

5.24.2 Recent Developments

5.25 MediaTek Inc.

5.25.1 Overview

5.25.2 Recent Developments

5.26 LOCOSYS Technology Inc.

5.26.1 Overview

5.27 Leica Geosystems AG

5.27.1 Overview

5.27.2 Recent Developments

6.0 5G Smart Antenna Market Analysis and Forecasts

6.1 Global 5G Smart Antenna Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.1 Total 5G Smart Antenna Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.1.1 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type 2021 - 2026

6.1.2 5G Smart Antennas by Frequency Range 2021 - 2026

6.1.3 5G Smart Antennas by Network Type 2021 - 2026

6.1.4 5G Smart Antennas by Technology 2021 - 2026

6.1.5 5G Smart Antennas by Connectivity System 2021 - 2026

6.1.6 5G Smart Antenna Market by Application 2021 - 2026

6.1.7 AI Embedded 5G Smart Antenna Market 2021 - 2026

6.1.7.1 Embedded 5G Smart Antennas by AI Technology 2021 - 2026

6.1.8 5G Smart Antenna Market in IoT 2021 - 2026

6.1.8.1 5G Smart Antenna Market in IoT by Application 2021 - 2026

6.2 Regional 5G Smart Antenna Market 2021 - 2026

6.2.1 5G Smart Antenna Market by Region 2021 - 2026

6.2.2 North America 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

6.2.3 Europe 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

6.2.4 APAC 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

6.2.5 Latin America 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

6.2.6 Middle East and Africa 5G Smart Antenna Market by Type, Technology, Application, AI, IoT, and Leading Country

7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations

