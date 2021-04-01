Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Alphabet, Arcserve & Barracuda Networks Among Others

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Data Center Backup and Recovery Software Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the data center backup and recovery software market and it is poised to grow by $5.07 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. The report on data center backup and recovery software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven an exponential increase in data volume and increasing number of data protection and localization regulations.
The data center backup and recovery software market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the increasing focus on ensuring business continuity as one of the prime reasons driving the data center backup and recovery software market growth during the next few years.
The report on data center backup and recovery software market covers the following areas:
- Data center backup and recovery software market sizing
- Data center backup and recovery software market forecast
- Data center backup and recovery software market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading data center backup and recovery software market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Arcserve LLC, Barracuda Networks Inc., Cohesity Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Druva, International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, and Microsoft Corp.. Also, the data center backup and recovery software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
