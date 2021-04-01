Plenary Health achieves financial close on New Footscray Hospital project; Stantec will provide comprehensive engineering services

EDMONTON, Alberta and NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia , April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global design firm Stantec is the building services engineer for the Plenary Health consortium, which recently achieved financial close on the largest single health infrastructure investment in the State of Victoria—the AUD$1.5 billion Footscray Hospital.

The hospital is being delivered as a public-private partnership, with Western Health as the public operator of all clinical services and Plenary Health contracted by the Victorian Government to finance, design, construct, and maintain the hospital for 25 years following construction completion.

The Plenary Health consortium comprises:

Plenary Group as sponsor, investor, and asset manager

Multiplex as builder

Honeywell and Compass Group as facility services providers

Sojitz Corporation as investor

The integrated design team will be led by Cox Architecture and Billard Leece Partnership for architecture and interiors, and Stantec will provide mechanical, electrical, communications, hydraulics, fire protection, fire engineering, acoustics, specialty lighting, and vertical transportation services to the consortium.

“The Footscray Hospital will bring together efficiency, sustainability, and technology in one iconic space,” said Anthony Squire, project director for Stantec. “Our team of engineers is honored to be part of a project that will elevate the patient experience and care for the local community.”

“It is a rare privilege to deliver such a significant project, one that will ultimately transform access to health services in Melbourne’s west,” said Paul Crowe, chief investment officer for Plenary. “In bringing this project to life, the community has always been our focus. “We look forward to delivering a true community hospital for patients and families, for staff and the people of the western suburbs.”

Construction is set to commence shortly, and the new hospital is set to be completed in 2025.

