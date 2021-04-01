Second Life Mac Adds Brennen Pinchback as Procurement Director-South Region

SKOKIE, Ill., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Life Mac , the most experienced Apple device buyback partner, has hired Apple veteran Brennen Pinchback as director of procurement for the South region.



Second Life Mac buys pre-owned Apple devices from schools and businesses, allowing organizations to recoup the remaining value in these devices and use the funds for future technology purchases. As a director of procurement for the South region, Pinchback will provide schools advice and buyback assistance for their used Apple devices.

Pinchback is a 20-year veteran of Apple, Inc., where he served as a senior account executive in Texas for 16 years. There Pinchback worked closely with K-12 schools in the Southeast as a trusted partner, helping them create, deliver and sustain digital learning environments. He consulted regularly on total cost of ownership (TCO) best practices with schools to assist in implementing and refreshing 1-to-1 digital learning classrooms.

“Joining Second Life Mac is a natural extension of my work with Apple Education, and I am excited about using my Apple knowledge and experience to help school districts afford the best ed tech devices available,” said Pinchback. “I’m proud to work for Second Life Mac, which strives every day to deliver the best customer service and the most innovative approach in the industry.”

Pinchback attended the University of Texas at San Antonio, and received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Concordia University, Austin. He resides in Spring Branch, Texas.

About Second Life Mac

Second Life Mac is disrupting the device buyback industry by coupling the best Apple lifecycle expertise with outstanding customer service, start to finish custody of devices, and the most transparent process. The used devices Second Life Mac procures from schools and businesses are refurbished, data is securely erased to Department of Defense standards, and they are resold via wholesale and retail channels. Headquartered in Skokie, Ill., the company is an Entrepreneur 360 winner, and has won awards for its innovation by EdTech Digest and Tech & Learning. More information is available at www.secondlifemac.com or on Twitter @SecondLifeMac.

