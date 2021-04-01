THE REPUBLIC OF TEA LAUNCHES INNOVATIVE BEAUTIFYING BOTANICALS® BEAUTY BRAIN™ TEA

LARKSPUR, CA, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Republic of Tea, leading purveyor of premium teas and herbs, is proud to introduce the latest addition to its innovative and delicious Beautifying Botanicals® collection: Beauty Brain™, an herbal tea for radiant skin and mind. This multiple-function, caffeine-free tea contains a proprietary blend of botanicals known for their beneficial antioxidants, along with unique herbs that can help support cognitive health.*

Beauty Brain™ features notes of sweet kiwi and calming lemon balm, which has potential to reduce stress and anxiety while boosting cognitive function.* Other cognition-supporting ingredients include Lion’s Mane mushroom, an adaptogen used in traditional Chinese medicine to support brain health, protect against dementia, and relieve mild symptoms of depression and anxiety*; and Ginkgo Biloba, which has also been used for thousands of years in traditional Chinese medicine to treat mental health conditions and fatigue.*

This nourishing blend also incorporates botanicals for radiant skin and improved complexion*, such as Blue Spirulina, known for its anti-aging and anti-inflammatory effects*; White Hibiscus for hydration; Rose Hips, which prevent the breakdown of collagen*; and Bamboo Leaf, containing silica, which can help increase collagen production.*

The great-tasting Beauty Brain™ tea is a cheerful cup to enhance Citizens’ (customers') brightness from the inside out. It is an exciting addition to The Republic of Tea’s best-selling Beautifying Botanicals® collection, which also includes the award-winning Daily Beauty, Beauty Sleep, Clean Beauty, Berry Aloe Iced Tea and Blueberry Lavender Iced Tea, all of which boast healthful botanicals and herbs that aid with collagen production, skin hydration, relaxation, and overall wellness.* Currently, Beauty Brain™ is the only herbal tea on the market specifically formulated to benefit both skin and brain health.

Each tin of Beauty Brain™ holds 36 round, gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan unbleached tea bags free of tags, strings or staples. Beauty Brain™ retails at $13.50 per tin – an incredible value at 37 cents per cup – and can be purchased online at www.republicoftea.com and at fine natural and specialty retailers across the country.

About The Republic of Tea:

The Republic of Tea enriches people’s lives through its great-tasting premium teas and herbs, education and innovation, as it emphasizes a “Sip by Sip Rather Than Gulp by Gulp” lifestyle. Founded in 1992, The Republic of Tea sparked a specialty tea revolution. Today the brand delivers an unequaled selection of the highest-quality teas, herbal blends and nature-inspired sipware at an incredible value. The Republic of Tea’s collections boast over 300 all-natural premium teas and diverse offerings which include, but are not limited to: organic SuperAdapt™ Teas, SuperDigest Tea® collection, Beautifying Botanicals®, SuperGreen Teas, Downton Abbey™ Teas, Biodynamic® Teas, organic Superfruit™ Teas, Be Well® Teas, organic SuperHerb® Teas, U-Matcha™, Single Sips®, teaware and a collection of unsweetened, premium glass-bottled iced teas crafted exclusively for fine restaurants and hotels. Further, The Republic of Tea is mindful of how its actions impact the greater community and actively supports organizations like Homeward Bound of Marin and The Women of Tea: Sri Lanka, an initiative by The Republic of Tea focused on improving nutrition, hygiene and financial literacy for the women tea workers living in Sri Lanka. The Republic of Tea also works to elevate the consciousness of sustainability; it is a member of the Ethical Tea Partnership, Upcycled Food Association, Climate Collaborative and American Herbal Products Association. Certifications include Demeter USA Certified Biodynamic, Gluten-Free certification, Non-GMO Project verification, OU Kosher certification, and USDA Organic certification. For more information, please visit www.REPUBLICofTEA.com or call 1.800.298.4832. Follow The Republic of Tea on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

