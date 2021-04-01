uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences in April

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced its participation in the following upcoming virtual investor and scientific conferences:



Virtual Guggenheim Healthcare Talks │ 2021 Genomic Medicines & Rare Disease, April 1, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, April 1.



Matt Kapusta, chief executive officer, will participate on a panel discussion entitled, “The Low-Hanging Fruit in Gene Therapy Might Be Hard to Reach – Challenges for Hemophilia A and B” on Thursday, April 1 from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.



Ricardo Dolmetsch, Ph.D., president of research and development, will participate in a panel discussion entitled, “An Idea Whose Time has Come – Disease Modifying Therapies for Huntington’s Disease” later the same day from 3:00 to 3:50 p.m. ET.





Wells Fargo Corporate Access Days, April 6-8, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Tuesday, April 6.





Professional Patient Advocates in Life Sciences, April 13, 2021



Daniel Leonard, senior director of global patient advocacy, will participate on a virtual panel discussion entitled, “Building an Internal Patient Advocacy & HR Relationship Series – Part 1: Journey to Patient Advocacy” starting at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 13.





20 th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 12 - 15, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day on Thursday, April 15.



A company presentation with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 3:45 to 4:25 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.





Chardan 5 th Annual Genetic Medicines Manufacturing Summit, April 26 - 27, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on Tuesday, April 27.



A fireside chat with Matt Kapusta will take place the same day from 1:45 to 2:25 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the link displayed in the Investors & Newsroom section of the uniQure website.





Kempen Life Sciences Conference – 2021 Thematic Virtual Series “Cell, Gene & RNA based companies,” April 28, 2021



Members of uniQure’s management team will participate in virtual one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, April 28.





CHDI’s 16 th Annual Huntington’s Disease Therapeutics Conference, April 27-29, 2021



David Cooper, M.D., vice president of clinical research CNS, will present in the clinical stage interventional programs session on Thursday, April 29 between 10:00 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. ET. His presentation is entitled, “Updates on HD-GeneTRX-1: A Phase 1-2 Clinical Trial of CNS-Administered Gene Therapy (AMT-130) for Early-Stage HD.” Following the pre-recorded presentation, Dr. Cooper will be available for live Q&A.



Astrid Valles-Sanchez, Ph.D., senior scientist at uniQure, will have a poster presentation entitled, “Lowering the Pathogenic Exon1 HTT Fragment by AAV5-miHTT Gene Therapy,” during the conference dates.





World Orphan Drug Congress, April 28, 2021



Nick Li, Ph.D., M.B.A., senior director, global/US market access lead, will participate on a panel entitled “Pricing & Reimbursement for Rare Diseases in the United States” starting at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28.





About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy – single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia B, Huntington's disease, Fabry disease, spinocerebellar ataxia Type 3 and other diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts: