Global Desalination Market Report 2021: Carlsbad - The Claude "Bud" Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant

The "Global Desalination Market by Regions, Technology, Application, Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The World Desalination Market was valued at US$ 17.7 Billion in 2020 and is expected to grow with a staggering CAGR of 9.51% from 2020 to 2027.

Desalination is an approach where the excess salts are removed from seawater or brackish water, converting it into safe potable or usable water.

It has emerged as a vital part of the water industry in Middle East, North African and small islands. Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel, Kuwait Singapore Oman and Maldives are some countries where desalination is a big business. World over the water desalination industry is predicted to have a bright future. According to the report, The Global Desalination Market will be US$ 32.1 Billion by 2027.



Factors Driving the Desalination Industry Globally



Immediate consumption in freshwater reserves and increasing water scarcity are expected to drive the demand for desalination globally. The absence of freshwater resources combined with the growing demand for water in various scorched areas, as these areas have shortfall sources of surface water such as lakes and rivers, has augmented the number of desalination plants globally. Also, government-led initiatives boost market growth, which, in turn, is expected to generate increased demand for desalination equipment over the forecast period.



Municipal applications account for a significant share of the market globally. On the other hand, growing demand for water by industrial end-users is expected to drive desalination plants' demand, thereby expanding the market growth. Advancements in desalination technologies are expected to propel the desalinated water demand in future. Governments worldwide adopt the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to match the private sector's operational expertise.



Global Desalination Projects a Glimpse:



Al-Jubail in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest desalination plant, produces the most amount of brine at 22% of world's total and also, this plant makes 1.4 million cubic meters of water every day.

Carlsbad: The Claude "Bud" Lewis Carlsbad Desalination Plant



Moreover, in the Middle East Countries like Saudi Arabia, Israel and other Middle Eastern countries, ocean desalination water is the primary drinking water source. Whereas, in the United States, California, has five active desalination plants, which provides approximately 1% of drinking water. The Middle-East and Africa suburb is expected to be the booming market for desalination systems.

Growing population and rapid urbanization have increased the demand for desalination systems in the area.

