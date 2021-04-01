New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Thermal Management Market – Analysis By Materials (Adhesive, Non-Adhesive), Devices, End Users, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044965/?utm_source=GNW

The advancements in electronics and increased use of electronics drive the thermal management systems market. In this era of communications and entertainment, growth of consumer electronics is exploding with demand for increased mobility, wireless connectivity and advanced features demand paving the way for a variety of new products, including servers, laptops, ruggedized laptops, hybrid routers, data Centers and cameras.



The vehicle thermal management system integrates the correlation matching, optimization and control of the vehicle engine, air-conditioner, battery, and motor and other related components and subsystems from the perspective of the vehicle to effectively solve the thermal-related problems of the vehicle, and make the functional modules at the optimal temperature operating range, which improves the economic and dynamic property of the vehicle and ensures the safe operation of the vehicle.



Advanced thermal management technology can reduce the fuel consumption of conventional vehicles, increase the mileage of electric vehicles; improve the safety of the vehicle, ensure that the battery operates at a suitable temperature; and improve the comfort of drivers and passengers.



Asia Pacific region holds the major Thermal Management market share in 2020 with countries such as China and Japan being the major contributors to the regional market. Increasing adoption of EVs in the region, especially in China, is the major growth-driving factor.



Non-adhesive materials segment is expected to hold largest share of Thermal Management market. The factors can be attributed to their benefits such as mechanical shock absorption capacity, getting recharged in tandem with the changing ambient temperature, and making them ideal for various applications that require temperature control.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Thermal Management Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Thermal Management Market by Materials (Adhesive Materials, Non-Adhesive Materials).



• The report analyses the Thermal Management Market by End Users (Automotive, Servers and Data Centers, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare).



• The report analyses the Thermal Management Market by Devices (Conduction Cooling Devices, Convection Cooling Devices, Hybrid Cooling Devices, Advanced Cooling Devices).



• The Global Thermal Management Market has been analysed By Region (United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by materials, by end users, by devices.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Hanon Systems, DENSO Corp., Valeo S.A., Mahle Gmbh, Gentherm Incorporated, Vertiv Holdings Co, BOYD Corp., Delta Electronics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Henkel AG.



• The report presents the analysis of Thermal Management market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Key Target Audience



• Thermal Management Vendors



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

