Global Precision Aquaculture Market Report 2021: Reach $1 Billion by 2027 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Aquaculture - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Precision Aquaculture Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Precision Aquaculture estimated at US$ 441.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.1% CAGR and reach US$ 454.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 13.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.6% CAGR
The Precision Aquaculture market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 119.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 223.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.
Services Segment to Record 13% CAGR
In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 69.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 155.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 152 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
