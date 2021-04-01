New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market – Analysis By Product Type, Application, End-User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid -19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044963/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost of automated instruments is expected to hinder the growth of the market. The market for nucleic acid isolation and purification is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as growing advancements in clinical diagnostic techniques, increasing public-private funding for life science research and increasing automation across the globe.



Nucleic acid isolation and purification is essential for a variety of medical applications such as drug discovery, research and others. The need for high quality, highly pure nucleic acid such as DNA and RNA are an essential for a wide variety of research and clinical applications.



Kits accounted for the largest share of the market among product type segment. Growth in this market can be attributed to the low cost and easy usage of kits in applications such as gene sequencing, molecular diagnostics, and gene cloning. On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Additionally, Reagents will be followed by High kits and Instruments will also boost the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in coming years.



Among the regions, North America accounted for the largest share of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in 2020. Factors such as significant R&D spending in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, technological advancements, and government support are the key factors driving the growth of the nucleic acid isolation and purification market in North America. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



• The report analyses Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market By Value.



• The report analyses Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Product Type (High Kits, Reagents, Instruments).



• The report further assesses the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market By Application Type (Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture & Animal Research, Others).



• The report further assesses the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market By End User (Hospitals &Diagnostic Centers, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies, Others)



• The Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, U.K, Italy, China, Japan, India, South Korea).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations, and Role of Manufacturers during COVID Pandemic. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, By Product, By Application, and By End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The companies analysed in the report include QIAGEN, Illumina Inc., Danaher, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Promega Corporation, Norgen Biotek Corp.



• The report presents the analysis of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• Research Institutions



• Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies



• Hospitals and Healthcare Units



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

