C2C Gold Completes Tag Property Sale Agreement With Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C2C GOLD CORP. (CSE: CTOC; OTCQB: CTCGF) is pleased to announce the completion of the sale of its interest in the Tag property, located in British Columbia, to Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. As consideration for the sale the Company received $200,000 in cash and 2,000,000 common shares of Engineer. In addition the Company retained a 1% net smelter return royalty interest on the property.



C2C Gold Corp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company holds the Badger, Millertown, and Barrens Lake projects, which cumulatively cover an area of 1,151 km² with road access and proximity to communities and power lines. All projects lie within the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and provide a large land position in a top mineral exploration jurisdiction. Mineral development in Newfoundland has advanced significantly with increased exploration and development activities throughout the province. C2C also holds one of the largest land packages, with several prominent projects, within the prolific White Gold and Klondike districts in Canada’s Yukon.

