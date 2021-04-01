New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global NASH Market – Analysis By Drug Type, Sales Chanel, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044962/?utm_source=GNW

The market is expected to be driven by rise in advanced technology such as advanced clinical trials, special MRI technology, called MR-EFF (elastography fat fraction) to determine the percentage of fat and scarring present. This non-invasive diagnostic tool may eliminate the need for a liver biopsy.



Lifestyle interventions are the first-line approach to manage patients with NASH. If NASH is suspected, the patient will undergo a liver biopsy. During this procedure, a needle is used to remove a small piece of tissue from the liver, which will then be examined under a microscope. This allows the physician to determine if any scarring or inflammation of the liver tissue has occurred. Patients are usually sedated during the liver biopsy.



North America holds the major market share in 2020 with Canada’s influence in global NASH markets cannot go unnoticed which is propelling the regional industry outlook.



On the basis of Sales Channel, Retail Pharmacy is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period due to certain biopharmaceutical manufacturers or companies that sell their drugs to few retail pharmacies so they will always have an advantage with these medications.



Although, the Covid-19 pandemic have taken a major toll on the market dynamics, despite which market seems to grow moderately with time but major concerns may be seen in the future such as the R&D efforts and ability to raise funds. The pandemic could also affect the operations of the FDA, EMA and other health authorities, which could delay clinical development efforts and the review and approval of product candidates, including OCA for liver fibrosis due to NASH.



