Insights on the Game Camera Global Market to 2027 - by Type, Application and Geography

The "Game Camera Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application, and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global game camera market was valued at US$ 89.41 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 130.34 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2020 to 2027.In North America, the US, Canada, and Mexico are the major economies involved in investing in advanced technology in several industries, leading to a highly competitive market in the region. The immense popularity of hunting and wildlife photography in North America is one of the significant factors driving the market. The US Fish and Wildlife Service report was presented by the US Department of the Interior, which confirms that ~101.6 million Americans, that is 40% of the US population, took part in wildlife-related activities in 2016, including fishing, hunting, and wildlife watching.

As a partnership effort with national and states conservation administrations, the report is a crucial source of data on wildlife recreation in the US. Private organizations, Federal, and state use this information to manage wildlife. Wildlife researchers and environmentalists highly depend on game cameras and live animal traps to perform population studies and monitoring. Researchers in the region are deploying game cameras to monitor the animals and learn how animal species interact. Thus, rising use of game cameras in wildlife research is propelling the growth of the market in the region. Initially, hunters and wildlife researchers were the major users of game cameras; however, wildlife enthusiasts have also started to use the camera to observe wildlife.



In 2019, Europe stood second in the game camera market with a decent market share, and it is anticipated to witness a decent CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Germany, France, the UK, Russia, and Italy are among the major countries in Europe. The region has a huge and energetic hunting community. People in Europe have been hunting for several decades. In several countries of Europe, the wildlife is owned privately, and hunting is reserved for upper-class people. The average hunter in the region spends ~US$ 30,380 to 36,456 per year to hunt. The region boasts around seven to nine million registered hunters, which is quite low than the US, with ~45 million registered hunters. In Germany, hunters require liability insurance, a national hunting license, and a regional hunting permit.

The national license for hunting is granted after clearing a test, which includes knowledge of hunting management, species, game damage prevention, farming and forestry, inspection and treatment of game following hygiene measures, and assessing game meat to determine if it can be used for human consumption. The region has designed a framework to ensure that hunting activity does not jeopardize the conservation efforts undertaken for certain species. The Commission launched a "Sustainable Hunting Initiative" to enhance the legal and technical aspects of hunting and designed a program to promote sustainable hunting.

The significant partners of the Sustainable Hunting Initiative, such as BirdLife International and the Federation of Associations for Hunting and Conservation of the EU, allowed hunting to continue within a well-regulated framework. Growing emphasis on hunting in the region is highly demanding game cameras, which fits effortlessly for surveillance and use in wildlife activities. Its compact size, better image quality, and long battery life attract hunters to opt for the game camera. With an infrared flash, a game camera can also take pictures at night. Thus, the above factors are expected to drive the market in Europe.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Game Camera Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 APAC - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 MEA - PEST Analysis

4.2.5 SAM - PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Game Camera Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Popularity of Wildlife Research and Photography

5.1.2 Growing Adoption of Gama Cameras for Hunting

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Ban on Game Cameras in North America

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Rising Demand for Game Cameras Due to Security Concerns

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Integration of Advanced Technologies in Game Cameras for Enhanced Capabilities

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Game Camera - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Overview

6.2 Game Camera Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players Ranking



7. Game Camera Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Game Camera Market, By Type (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Less Than 8MP

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Less Than 8MP: Game Camera Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 8 - 12MP

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 8 - 12MP: Game Camera Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 More Than 12MP

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 More Than 12MP: Game Camera Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Game Camera Market - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Game Camera Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Entertainment

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Entertainment: Game Camera Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Hunting

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Hunting: Game Camera Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Research

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Research: Game Camera Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Game Camera Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Game Camera Market - Geographic Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America: Game Camera Market

9.3 Europe: Game Camera Market

9.4 APAC: Game Camera Market

9.5 MEA: Game Camera Market

9.6 SAM: Game Camera Market

10. Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak

10.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Game Camera Market

10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative



12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 Boly Media Communications Co.,Ltd

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 BROWNING TRAIL CAMERAS

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 CUDDEBACK

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 MINOX GmbH

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Stealth Cam

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 RECONYX, LLP

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Denver Electronics A/S

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 SPYPOINT

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 VISTA OUTDOOR OPERATIONS LLC

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 WILDGAME INNOVATIONS

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments



13. Appendix

13.1 About the Publisher

13.2 Word Index



