Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Product, Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)

Increasing demand for highly efficient and low-space utilizing energy storage systems to handle the electricity produced from solar, wind and hydropower generation units are primary factors driving the global hydrogen electrolyzers market during forecast period. Moreover, increasing establishments of renewable power generation units across the globe coupled with growing investments by the organization in future sustainable technologies are contributing to the growth of hydrogen electrolyzer market during forecast period.



Among the Product segment in the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer and Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), Alkaline Electrolyzer segment leads the market. Alkaline electrolyzer operate by the principle of transportation of hydroxide ions via the electrolyte. These are transferred from the cathode to the anode, while hydrogen is generated on the cathode side during the process. These electrolyzer use potassium or sodium hydroxide based liquid alkaline solution as an electrolyte. This type of electrolyzer is supplied by many companies, such as Tianjin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd. (THE), one of the leading suppliers of this equipment.



Based on Application (Power Plants, Energy Storage, Industrial Gases, Power to Gas and Others), Power Plants segment gains a considerable share. Electrolyzers are mainly used for the production of hydrogen with the help of electrolysis of water. They are widely used in the automotive industry for fuel cell electric vehicles as hydrogen can store large amounts of energy and release it when needed for industrial use.



The North America Region dominates the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market. In North America, collective government investments to boost the activities of renewable energy production units and decrease the production of electricity from coal-powered stations is expected to boost huge market demand for hydrogen electrolyzer during forecast period.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market By Value and By Volume.



• The report analyses the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market by Product (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer).



• The report analyses the Hydrogen Electrolyzer market by Application (Power Plants, Energy Storage, Industrial Gases, Power to Gas, Others).



• The Global Hydrogen Electrolyzer Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia).



• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, product and application. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, recent industry developments and mergers & acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Nel Hydrogen, Hydrogenics, McPhy, ITM Power, Plug Power, Giner, Inc., AREVA H2Gen, ERGOSUP, Green Hydrogen Systems and Loop Energy Inc.



• The report presents the analysis of Hydrogen Electrolyzer market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



