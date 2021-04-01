New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Green Hydrogen Market (Value, Volume) – Analysis By Technology, Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044960/?utm_source=GNW

Green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water for which electric power is utilised, which is generated by renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar energy.



The major factors driving the growth of the global green hydrogen market is the growing demand for renewable energy resources. The adoption rate of green hydrogen is increasing significantly due to the increasing government investments and subsidies promoting clean fuel usage, including hydrogen. These resources are being considered as eco-friendly alternatives to fossil fuel, which is likely to drive the global market during the forecast period.



Among the Technology segment in the Green Hydrogen market (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer), Alkaline Electrolyzer segment leads the market. Alkaline electrolyzer operate by the principle of transportation of hydroxide ions via the electrolyte. These are transferred from the cathode to the anode, while hydrogen is generated on the cathode side during the process. These electrolyzer use potassium or sodium hydroxide based liquid alkaline solution as an electrolyte. This type of electrolyzer is supplied by many companies, such as Tianjin Mainland Hydrogen Equipment Co., Ltd. (THE), one of the leading suppliers of this equipment.



Based on Application (Power Generation, Transport and Others), Power Generation segment gains a considerable share. Power demand has been increasing to a noteworthy extent. An increase in the global population, rapid industrialisation in emerging economies, and the migration of population into urban areas are likely to drive the demand for energy and power. The European Region dominates the Green Hydrogen market. The region has an extensive oil and gas infrastructure, which has tremendous potential to be converted into infrastructure for hydrogen production, storage, and transportation while also creating job opportunities.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Green Hydrogen market By Value and By Volume.



• The report analyses the Green Hydrogen market by Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer).



• The report analyses the Green Hydrogen market by Application (Power Generation, Transport, Others).



• The Global Green Hydrogen Market has been analysed by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) and by Country (United States, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India, Australia).



• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, technology and application. Also, trends, drivers, challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, recent industry developments and mergers & acquisitions. The companies analysed in the report include Linde plc, Air Liquide, Siemens, Air Products & Chemicals, Plug Power, Nel Hydrogen, Green Hydrogen Systems, Solena Group, ERGOSUP, Loop Energy Inc.



• The report presents the analysis of Green Hydrogen market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Key Target Audience



• Green Hydrogen Manufacturers



• Investors/Investment Bankers



• Distributors



• Government and Research Organizations



• Associations and Industry Bodies

