Global Broadcast Equipment Market (2021 to 2026) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Broadcast Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Broadcast Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The growing number of devices capable of supporting digital media along with increases in access to high-speed internet has provided consumers with an option to access the media content of their own choice in terms of information, entertainment, or social activity anywhere, anytime.

The growing shift of multiple products from the hardware-oriented structure towards the software and open architecture based model has affected the market. The rapidly increasing demand for ultra high definition (UHD) content production and transmission, and the increasing D2C offerings through various types of OTT services and multi-channel networks in the developed countries have also attributed to the market growth.

The rising demand for the over-the-top (OTT) application through an app or service that is availed over the internet, thereby bypassing the traditional distribution practices. Services that are available for over the top services are significantly related to the media and communication sector, which can be accessed with lower cost as compared to the traditional method of delivery.

Online media content consumption has shown tremendous growth over the recent past. There is a surging demand for mobile devices as the preferred medium of consuming online media. The smartphone market has seen unparalleled growth in the last 5 years. Also, according to the Cisco VNI report, 2017, 80% of internet traffic is generated from the video-streaming segment. An increase in the number of mobile devices is making it easier for consumers to access music and video content on the go, thereby driving the demand broadcast equipment during the forecast period.

The recent coronavirus outbreak is having a critical impact on the broadcasting industry as firms across the globe have been reluctant to spend on ads. The brands are being reluctant to use their limited cash reserves on ads, especially when they know that this won't create any demand in an economy shut down.

Moreover, sports has been the biggest draw for TV viewers across the globe, finding ways to deliver the video content at scale and on rapidly increasing number of devices and formats present multiple challenges for broadcasters, service providers, content owners, and rights holders.

Key Market Trends



Digital broadcasting is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The continuous evolution of digital broadcast technology has resulted in a considerable increase in the capacity of the transmitted bandwidth and has enabled many more services, better picture quality, and improved coverage across the globe.

In multiple countries, there has been increasing adoption of digital content owing to better picture quality that includes HDTV and the introduction of interactive services. Some of the other factors that are driving the demand for broadcast equipment include the increase in video quality of the display, the rise in the number of digital channels, increase in the use of smartphones and portable devices. Also, advanced video qualities like ultrahigh definitions, 4K, and 8K provide users with premium video display experience, which is also promoting market growth.

The digital broadcasting's data broadcasting capability has added many more features such as it has enabled the viewers to check out player statistics and get weather forecasts, news, and other information while watching a different program.

Government initiatives is also helping the market to grow, For instance, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently urged the government to release a detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting. Moreover, the policy should also include a comprehensive road map for the roll-out of these services in a time-bound manner.

North America is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

The North American region is expected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period. The rapidly increasing number of cable and satellite television channels buoyed with the increasing internet penetration has provided broadcasters with the opportunity to provide high-quality content to the viewers, which is one of the primary reasons for the demand for broadcast equipment.

The rising cultural diversity across the region is also one of the primary factors that have led to an increase in the number of digital channels, which in turn is boosting the demand for broadcast equipment in the region.

The online platform in the North American region is expanding at a very fast rate with the inclusion of new innovative technologies primarily meant to enhance personalized user experiences.

Major players operating in the broadcast and digital media sectors in this region are increasingly innovating new technologies and generating new content to increase their revenue in their online platforms that offers hours of media-related content, such as music and films.

Competitive Landscape



The Broadcast Equipment Market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many small and large players in the market operating in domestic as well as in the international market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with major players adopting strategies such as product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions primarily to broaden their product portfolio and expand their geographic reach in order to achieve competitive advantage in the market. Some of the major players in the market are Evertz Microsystems, Ltd., EVS Broadcast Equipment, Grass Valley, among others.

April 2020 - EVS, a prominent provider of live video technology for broadcast and new media productions, announced that Aftonbladet TV has deployed the Dyvi production switcher for their news, current affairs and magazine studio productions.

October 2019 - Evertz, a prominent player in media and entertainment technology solutions, partnered with CBS for "Dabl" the network's new digital lifestyle channel hosted in the public cloud using the company's advanced Mediator-X and Overture Playout solutions.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Ultra HD Content Production and Transmission

4.2.2 Growing D2C Offering Through OTT Services in Developed Economies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Issues in Delivering Superior Quality Streaming and Broadcasting Services Owing to Limited Bandwidth

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Analog Broadcasting

5.1.2 Digital Broadcasting

5.2 Product

5.2.1 Dish Antennas

5.2.2 Switches

5.2.3 Video Servers

5.2.4 Encoders

5.2.5 Transmitters and Repeaters

5.2.6 Other Products

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

6.1.2 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

6.1.3 Evertz Microsystems, Ltd.

6.1.4 EVS Broadcast Equipment SA

6.1.5 Grass Valley

6.1.6 Harmonic Inc.

6.1.7 Clyde Broadcast

6.1.8 Sencore

6.1.9 Eletec Broadcast Telecom S.A.R.L

6.1.10 AVL Technologies, Inc.

6.1.11 ETL Systems Ltd.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kfm34