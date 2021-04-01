Worldwide Automotive Antifreeze Industry to 2027 - Environment Friendly and Bio Based Coolants and Antifreeze Presents Opportunities

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Antifreeze Market by Fluid Type, Technology, Application and Distribution Channel and Aftermarket: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Antifreeze is an additive that helps to manage the temperature of a vehicle's engine by reducing freezing point and increasing the boiling point of the cooling system. It can be developed from either organic acid, inorganic salts, and azoles or a combination of all three. It prevents rigid enclosures from bursting due to expansion from freezing.

The automotive antifreeze market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increasing trend of advanced cooling liquids for vehicles, which has led to the growth of the market.

The global automotive antifreeze market is segmented based on fluid type, technology, applications, distribution channel and region. Based on fluid type, the global automotive antifreeze market has been categorized into ethylene glycol, propylene glycol and glycerin. Based on technology, the global automotive antifreeze market has been categorized into inorganic additive technology (IAT), organic acid technology (OAT) and hybrid organic acid technology (HOAT). Based on application, the market has been categorized into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle and commercial vehicle. Based on distribution channel, the global market has been segmented into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket. Also, based of the region, the global automotive antifreeze market has been studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.



The key players analyzed in the automotive antifreeze market includes Castrol, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Halfords Group PLC., Motul, Prestone Products Corporation, Rock Oil Company LLC., Royal Dutch Shell PLC, TOTAL SA and Valvoline Inc. .



Key benefits for Stakeholders

This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive antifreeze market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.3.1. Low-to-high bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Low-to-high threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Low-to-high threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Low-to-high intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Low-to-high bargaining power of buyers

3.4. Market share analysis, 2019 (%)

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for high-performance vehicles

3.5.1.2. Increased use of high-quality technologically advance additive

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Fluctuating raw material (crude oil) price influencing the engine coolant and antifreeze market

3.5.2.2. Growing Demand of Battery Operated Electric Vehicles

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Environment Friendly and Bio Based Coolants and Antifreeze

3.6. COVID-19 Impact analysis



CHAPTER 4: AUTOMOTIVE ANTIFREEZE MARKET, BY FLUID TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Ethylene Glycol

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Propylene Glycol

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Glycerin

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: AUTOMOTIVE ANTIFREEZE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. Overview

5.2. Inorganic Additive Technology (IAT)

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Organic Acid Technology (OAT)

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Hybrid Organic Acid Technology (HOAT)

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE ANTIFREEZE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Passenger vehicle

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis by country

6.3. Commercial vehicle

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis by country

6.4. Construction vehicle

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: AUTOMOTIVE ANTIFREEZE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. Overview

7.2. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs)

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3. Market analysis by country

7.3. Aftermarket

7.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3. Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 8: AUTOMOTIVE ANTIFREEZE MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. CASTROL LIMITED

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.2. Chevron Corporation

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.3. EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.4. Halfords Group PLC

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.5. MOTUL

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. Prestone Products Corporation

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.6.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Business performance

9.8. TOTAL SA

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Product portfolio

9.8.4. Business performance

9.9. Valvoline Inc.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.10. ROCK OIL REFINING, INC.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ou3204