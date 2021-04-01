New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Floating Rigs Market (Value, Volume): Analysis By Type (Drillship, Semisubmersible), Application, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid -19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044959/?utm_source=GNW

The continuous rise in demand of oil and gas in Asia Pacific region is driving the demand of rigs from last few years.



Owing to low production cost in Asian countries backed with rising industrialisation, manufacturers are investing in economies such as India and China which is propelling the market growth.



The market is also expected to register a boom in demand post Covid-19 pandemic situation attributable to the demand for the oil and gas slightly increased in August 2020, as several leading manufacturers started production of the offshore drilling. Additionally, growth in the rig industry due to technological advancements, rise in population, and increase in demand of crude oil and natural gas are major factors expected to drive the Floating Rigs market during the forecast period.



Ultra-Deepwater is considered to be anything more than midwater (7000-12000 ft or 2134-3658 meters). Ultra-Deepwater Floaters are equipped with high-pressure mud pumps and are capable of drilling in water depths of 7,500 feet or greater. Ultra-deepwater is expected to be the most rapid source of future demand growth for floating MDUs (Mobile Drilling Units). Ultra-deep fields are increasingly explored and developed and it is anticipated that a greater share of floaters will be deployed in deeper water, maximising their capabilities.



Scope of the Report

• The report analyses the Floating Rigs Market by Type (Drillship, Semisubmersible).



• The report analyses the Floating Rigs Market by Application (Shallow water, Deepwater, Ultra-Deepwater).



• The Floating Rigs Market has been analysed By Region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Norway, United Kingdom, China, India, Australia, Malaysia).



• Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, type, application. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Baker Hughes, Schlumberger Limited, Aban Offshore Limited, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Ensco Plc, Noble Corporation, Transocean, Halliburton, Maersk Drilling, Keppel Offshore & Marine.



• The report presents the analysis of Floating Rigs market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



Key Target Audience



• Floating Rigs Vendors



• Oil and Gas Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



• Regulatory Authorities

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044959/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________