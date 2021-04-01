Honey Badger Silver Announces Director Resignation

TORONTO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger Silver” or the “Company”) announces the resignation of Mr. Ed Baer from the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company would like to sincerely thank Mr. Baer for his contribution and services as a director and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.



For more information, please visit our website at http://www.honeybadgersilver.com.

Or contact: Ms. Christina Slater at cslater@honeybadgersilver.com.

Honey Badger is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada with properties in Quebec and Ontario including an expansive interest in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver District. In addition, the Company has a binding letter of intent over three silver properties in southeast and south-central Yukon. The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

