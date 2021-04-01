Pay TV Market Outlook in Eastern Europe - Pay TV will be Taken by 63% of the Region's TV Homes in 2026

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Eastern Europe Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report presents insights and forecasts for the Eastern European Pay TV Market from 2010 to 2026 for 22 countries by household penetration, pay TV subscribers, pay TV revenues, major operator, country and platform.
Eastern Europe will lose nearly 5 million pay TV subscribers between 2020 and 2026 to take the total to 78.18 million. Not great - but not as bad as the US.
Most of the remaining analog cable TV subscribers are paying very little to receive very little. These homes are reluctant or unable to upgrade to more expensive digital pay TV.
There were still 12.6 million analog cable subscribers by end-2020.
The number of digital pay TV subscribers will increase by nearly 6 million between 2020 and 2026 to 76 million.
Pay TV will be taken by 63% of the region's TV homes in 2026; down from 66% in 2020. Digital pay TV penetration will climb from 56% to 62% over the same period.
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Belarus
- Bosnia
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Estonia
- Greece
- Hungary
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Macedonia
- Moldova
- Montenegro
- Poland
- Romania
- Russia
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Ukraine
Key Topics Covered:
This 202-page PDF, PowerPoint and excel report comes in three parts:
- Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 76-page PDF document.
- Outlook: Forecasts for 22 countries in a 47-page PowerPoint document full of charts, graphs and bullet points.
- Excel workbook covering each year from 2010 to 2026 for 22 countries by household penetration, by pay TV subscribers, by pay TV revenues and by major operator. As well as summary tables by country and by platform.
Companies Mentioned
- A1
- Akado
- Albtelecom
- Baltcom
- Beeline/Veon
- Bulsatcom
- Cablenet
- Canal Plus
- Cgates
- Cosmote
- CT
- Cyfra Polsat
- Cytavision
- Digi TV
- Digitalb
- Direct One
- Elisa
- ER Telecom
- Evo
- Focussat
- Home 3
- Inea
- Invitel
- M:Tel
- Max TV
- Max TV/T-HT
- MinDig
- Moldtelecom
- MTIS
- MTS
- Neo TV
- Netia
- Nova
- NTV Plus
- O2
- Orange TV
- Orion
- Primetel
- RCS-RDS
- Rostelecom
- SBB
- Skylink
- Slovak Telekom
- Sun
- T-2
- T-Home
- T-Mobile
- Telekom Romania
- Telekom Srbija
- Telemach
- Telia
- Telly
- TEO
- Tet
- Total TV
- Toya
- TP/Orange
- Tricolor
- Tring
- Triolan
- Ukrtelecom
- UPC
- Vectra
- Viasat
- Vivacom
- Vodafone
- Volia
- Zala
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ipojk
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.