Rastegar Names Neal Golden as President

AUSTIN, Texas, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rastegar Property Company, a vertically-integrated private real estate investment firm focused on multifamily, office, retail, and industrial asset classes throughout the United States’ Sun Belt region, today announced Neal Golden as the organization’s President. Golden joins Rastegar to focus on the company’s real estate platforms and develop its vertical investment strategy across all business lines. Golden’s extensive experience expanding into and working within the Sun Belt will be crucial to Rastegar.



Golden joins Rastegar with three decades of experience building global and domestic real estate businesses at some of the most prominent firms in the U.S. Throughout his career, Golden has lived and worked in various Sun Belt cities, including Atlanta, Miami, Houston and Dallas, enabling him to bring a nuanced level of market and industry expertise to Rastegar.

“Joining Rastegar–an emerging industry player gaining national prominence–is a great opportunity and I look forward to further enhancing Rastegar’s domestic strategy,” said Golden. “Thanks to the foundation built by Ari and his team, Rastegar has experienced tremendous growth over the past five years, especially in property acquisitions. We will continue to target vintage assets that can be brought to market.”

Golden, a Dallas native and graduate of the University of Texas at Austin, will be working from Rastegar’s Austin headquarters. In his role as President, Golden will work with Rastegar’s Founder and CEO, Ari Rastegar, to manage day-to-day operations and implement strategies to achieve and sustain growth as the firm continues to develop and bring to market next-generation properties.

“Rastegar has hit an inflection point, so the timing is ideal to bring in Neal, a close friend and brilliant man of integrity who I’ve been friends with for almost a decade,” said Rastegar. “Neal has a proven track-record of building multi-billion dollar real estate brands. He has been successful in Austin and has worked throughout the Sun Belt, making him a perfect fit as we continue to innovate, evolve and scale the firm.”

Professionally, Golden is a twelve-time Deal of the Year award winner from various publications for transactions across the United States and has built and invested in over three thousand multifamily housing units across the southeast and mid-Atlantic. He has contributed industry expertise to publications such as GlobeSt. (Real Estate Forum), Grid Magazine and Commercial Property Executive. Golden is a featured speaker and guest lecturer for organizations around the country, including National Real Estate Investor, ALA, Lex Mundi, Group of Ten and the U.S. Law Firm Group.

About Rastegar Property Company

Rastegar Property Company is a technology-enabled private real estate investment firm focused on value-add and development in all asset classes throughout Austin and the southwest United States. Rastegar and its affiliates have co-invested in or directly own and operate over 13.8 million square feet of real estate across projects in 13 states and 35 cities. The firm specializes in acquiring complex or undervalued assets with opportunities to create value through repositioning, redevelopment, and/or improved operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit https://rastegarproperty.com/.

Media Contact

Rob Kreis

FischTank PR

rastegar@fischtankpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83cae5c1-dcdc-435d-9b16-4fa787f57112