Fun Spot America Announces Addition of Sky Hawk Ride

Orlando, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fun Spot America Theme Park is becoming HUGE-ER than HUGE with plans to add another new ride, Sky Hawk, to the Orlando park location. Sky Hawk is a 90-foot family swing ride manufactured by A.R.M (USA) Inc. and will provide guests a bird’s eye view of the park. The 24-passenger swing features both traditional side-by-side 2 passenger ride seating as well as side-by-side 2 passenger horizontal (prone) seating.

Guests will be elevated to new heights while spinning at a quick 10 revolutions per minute. The tower will feature vivid colors such as purple, magenta, yellow, and orange and is located on the north side of the park between two of the park's roller coasters, White Lightning and Freedom Flyer. At night guests can also expect to see a beautiful programable LED package on the tower illuminating the Fun Spot Orlando skyline.

“We’re excited to offer our guests this thrilling new ride,” said John Arie Jr., CEO of Fun Spot America Theme Parks. “The addition will make a visit to our park even more memorable for families!”

A.R.M. (USA) Inc. is located in Wintersville, OH, and has been delivering ride systems worldwide since 1998. The 50 team members consist of everything from design, fabrication, assembly, paint, electrical, to control systems. The addition of Sky Hawk brings the park's total ride number to 31. The ride is expected to debut in May 2021. Looking for park tickets or have additional questions about our locations? Please visit our website at https://fun-spot.com/.

Fun Spot America debuted on Christmas Eve 1997 as a small five-acre park with go-karts, rides, and an arcade. Twenty-three years later, Fun Spot America has grown to include three different locations and over 100 total acres of family fun. The flagship Orlando location includes the city’s first wooden roller coaster, one of 31 different rides and attractions. The Kissimmee park has more than 29 rides and attractions, including the world’s largest sky coaster and Florida’s only inverted wooden coaster. The Atlanta location is home to the Samson go-kart track, which is over 40 feet tall and 1,800 feet long. Plus a brand-new Ferris wheel, indoor bumper cars, batting cages, and more fun for the whole family. For more information on Fun Spot America, visit www.fun-spot.com.

