Data Storage Corporation Announces Year End Results 2020; Annual Revenue of $9.3 Million Represents Ten Percent Year over Year Increase

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “We continue to achieve meaningful financial performance and profitability despite the impact of COVID-19 on the global markets, as evidenced by a 10% increase in revenue to $9.3 million for the year ending December 31, 2020 as compared to the year ended December 31, 2019. Importantly, we had strong revenue growth in each of our key products: Nexxis VoIP Services increased by 44%; Infrastructure & Disaster Recovery/Cloud Services increased by 6.8%; Equipment and Software increased by 16%; and Managed Services increased by 4%. We achieved profitability while investing resources and capital in Nexxis, adding leadership for channel management, rounding out our product suite, as well as investing our income into further advancements in our infrastructure and operations to support our long-term growth initiatives. At the same time, we continue to carefully manage our expenses. Overall, we have built a scalable business model focused on high-margin recurring revenues.

“Heading into 2021, we believe we have set the stage for continued growth. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the critical need for safe remote collaboration, we expanded our offering of cybersecurity solutions for remote tele-computing with our new product, ezSecurity™. We also launched a new remote collaboration program for small and medium-sized businesses. As part of this new program, we are offering free migration services from Microsoft Exchange to Microsoft 365, along with support for comprehensive voice communications (Hosted VoIP, IP Phones, Cloud PBX) and video conferencing. In addition, we expanded capacity through our new Dallas data center location to accommodate increased demand for our portfolio of ezServices, including ezBackup, ezRecovery and ezAvailability, adding to our existing network of data centers and fiber backbone.

“At the same time, we expanded our North American footprint, including new markets in Canada, where we added two new Tier 3 enterprise-level data centers. We also recently announced a joint venture with Able-One Systems Inc, an IBM market leader, to provide our portfolio of enterprise-level IBM cloud infrastructure services to customers in Canada. We look forward to working closely with Able-One to develop new opportunities in Canada and solve technology issues for businesses seeking superior IBM infrastructure and Disaster Recovery services.

“In addition to our organic growth, we are also exploring potential opportunities to acquire cash flow positive businesses with complementary products and services. Most recently, we entered into a definitive Agreement with Flagship Solutions, LLC to merge into our wholly owned subsidiary, Data Storage FL, LLC, at which time Flagship will become a wholly owned subsidiary of our Company. Flagship is a provider of IBM Software, Services, Equipment and cutting edge intelligent analytical and decision-making solutions, providing managed services and cloud solutions worldwide that include cloud-based server monitoring and management, 24×7 help desk support, and data center infrastructure management. We believe this transaction will be highly synergistic with our existing IBM business. This merger provides a comprehensive one-stop provider approach to cross-sell solutions across our respective enterprises and middle-market customers. Overall, we remain extremely encouraged by the outlook for the business and believe 2021 will be a transformative year for the Company.”

Financial Results

Net sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $9,320,933, an increase of $837,325 or 10%, compared to $8,483,608 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in our infrastructure & disaster recover / cloud subscription services due to a higher demand for IBM Power Systems cloud hosting, increased equipment sales, as well as an increase in demand for our VoIP services related to the Nexxis division in which we have invested $488,438 which impacted our core profitability by $(133,282).

Cost of Sales for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $5,425,205, an increase of $678,904 or 14%, from $4,746,031 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in cost of sales was primarily attributable to improvements and expenses associated with the data centers for infrastructure and disaster recovery cloud services, including new IBM systems, storage and network equipment for the Raleigh, NC expansion and new Dallas data center location. There were also additional costs related to the Nexxis division, and equipment purchases for sale.

Operating expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 were $3,896,791, an increase of $365,738, or 13%, as compared to $3,531,053 for the year ended December 31, 2019. The net increase was a result of an increase in salaries, stock option compensation, software as a service, advertising and Nexxis.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $173,359, as compared to a net income of $29,323 for the year ended December 31, 2019.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company delivers and supports a broad range of premium technology solutions focusing on IaaS, data storage protection and IT management. Clients look to DSC to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance security, and to meet increasing industry, state and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education and the healthcare industry by leveraging leading technologies. Through its business units, the Company provides IaaS, SaaS, DRaaS, VoIP, IBM Power systems and storage hardware with managed IT services. For more information, please visit http://www.DataStorageCorp.com.

DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF DECEMBER 31,

2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 893,598 $ 326,561 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $30,000 in 2020 and 2019) 554,587 691,436 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 239,472 80,728 Total Current Assets 1,687,657 1,098,725 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 7,845,423 6,894,087 Less—Accumulated depreciation (5,543,822 ) (4,705,256 ) Net Property and Equipment 2,301,601 2,188,831 Other Assets: Goodwill 3,015,700 3,015,700 Operating lease right-of-use assets 241,911 324,267 Other assets 49,310 65,433 Intangible assets, net 455,935 649,934 Total Other Assets 3,762,856 4,055,334 Total Assets $ 7,752,114 $ 7,342,890 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 979,552 $ 906,716 Dividend payable 1,115,674 970,997 Deferred revenue 461,893 432,942 Line of credit 24 75,000 Finance leases payable 168,139 - Finance leases payable related party 1,149,403 833,148 Operating lease liabilities short term 104,549 101,505 Note payable 374,871 350,000 Total Current Liabilities 4,354,105 3,670,308 Note payable long term 107,106 -- Operating lease liabilities long term 147,525 231,312 Finance leases payable, long term 247,677 -- Finance leases payable related party, long term 974,743 1,713,122 Total Long Term Liabilities 1,477,051 1,944,434 Total Liabilities 5,831,156 5,614,742 Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 1,401,786 shares

issued and outstanding in each year 1,402 1,402 Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 128,539,418 and 128,439,418

shares issued and outstanding in 2020 and 2019, respectively 128,539 128,439 Additional paid in capital 17,620,459 17,456,431 Accumulated deficit (15,734,737 ) (15,790,076 ) Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders’ Equity 2,015,663 1,796,196 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (94,705 ) (68,048 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 1,920,958 1,728,148 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 7,752,114 $ 7,342,890



DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31,

2020 2019 Sales $ 9,320,933 $ 8,483,608 Cost of sales 5,425,205 4,746,031 Gross Profit 3,895,728 3,737,577 Selling, general and administrative 3,896,791 3,531,053 (Loss) Income from Operations (1,063 ) 206,524 Other Income (Expense) Interest income 24 250 Interest expense (175,602 ) (177,451 ) Gain on extinguishment of contingent liability 350,000 - Total Other Income (Expense) 174,422 (177,201 ) Income before provision for income taxes 173,359 29,323 Provision for income taxes -- — Net Income 173,359 29,323 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 26,657 40,537 Net Income attributable to Data Storage Corporation 200,016 69,860 Preferred Stock Dividends (144,677 ) (124,312 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 55,339 $ (54,452 ) Earnings (Loss) per Share – Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Earnings (Loss) per Share – Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Basic 128,526,267 128,156,678 Weighted Average Number of Shares - Diluted 134,640,419 128,156,678



DATA STORAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS