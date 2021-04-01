Nord Security extends its bounty program to NordPass and NordLocker

﻿LONDON, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nord Security has officially launched its bug bounty program for all three of its products: NordVPN , NordPass , and NordLocker . The company is inviting ethical hackers to catch potential security vulnerabilities, report them to service providers, and get monetary rewards.

NordVPN, the world’s leading VPN service provider, launched its Bug Bounty back in December 2019. However, as the product family is expanding, the program is now extended to NordPass, a next-generation password manager, and NordLocker, an encryption-powered data security solution.

“Security is our number one priority in all of our products. Therefore, we want to engage as many expert penetration testers as we can. The Bug Bounty initiative allows us to utilize all the security talent available and empowers everyone in the community to help us build a safer online world,” says Marijus Briedis, Chief Technology Officer at Nord Security .

The Bug Bounty program is implemented via the HackerOne platform , which connects businesses with penetration testers and security researchers. “Nord Security uses a managed service from HackerOne, which helps us progress in better program design and bug management and provides us with additional support running our program from end to end,” Marijus Briedis explains.

To celebrate the program launch, Nord Security HackerOne will run a two-week event taking place from March 31 to April 14, when NordVPN’s high and critical vulnerabilities will receive double the normal amount in bounties.

Only reports related to Nord’s desktop and mobile apps will be considered applicable for participation in the event.

