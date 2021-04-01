New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Adult Incontinence Market – Analysis By Product Type, Distribution Channel, End Users, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2021-2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044954/?utm_source=GNW





Asia Pacific region holds the major adult incontinence market share of around x% in 2020 and Canada’s influence in global Adult Incontinence markets cannot go unnoticed which is propelling the regional industry outlook.



On the basis of Distribution Channel, Pharmacy and drug stores is expected to hold significant share in the market over the forecast period, owing to increasing product ranges like Diaper, Guards & Shields, Pads & Liners, Wipes, Disposal Bags & Pails, Skin Care Products, Mattress Protectors. Also, by end users, the female segment is using more incontinence products than male.



The pandemic has pushed the demand for gloves to extraordinary levels. In light of the pandemic, the technology and R&D strategy has been refocused, to further enhance production efficiency. As adult incontinence products are an essential item to the healthcare industry, all the more at this crucial juncture, companies have accelerated the efforts in developing unique products to enhance capabilities. Technological innovation in adult incontinence products has remained the key factor to success and with the advancement of technology, the adult incontinence products have become better performing, better absorbing capability and thinner.



• The report analyses the Adult Incontinence Market by value (USD Million).



• The report analyses the Adult Incontinence Market by Distribution Channel: Pharmacy and drug stores, Online stores, Supermarkets



• The report analyses the Adult Incontinence Market by End Users: Male and Female



• The report analyses the Adult Incontinence Market by Product Type: Diaper, Guards & Shields, Pads & Liners, Wipes, Disposal Bags & Pails, Skin Care Products, Mattress Protectors



• The Global Adult Incontinence Market has been analysed By Region (United States, Canada, Brazil, Germany, UK, Netherland, China, Japan, India, Mexico).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Distribution channel, by End Users, and by Product Type. Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include: Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble, Domtar Corporation, 3M Company, McKesson Corporation, Attends Diapers, Ontex, TENA, ’Nobel Hygiene Limited, Byram Diapers



• The report presents the analysis of Adult Incontinence market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026.



• Adult Incontinence Product Manufacturers



• Healthcare and Pharmaceutical Companies



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Government and Policy Makers



