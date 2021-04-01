Global Aluminium Powder Market (2021 to 2026) - by Region, Technology, End-use and Raw Material

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminium Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Aluminium powder is obtained by finely grinding the aluminium metal. This powder is light in weight, odourless, highly flammable and silvery-white to grey in colour. Its property to undergo vigorous exothermic reactions when it gets oxidized encourages its applications in the production of various explosives and fireworks. Aluminium powder is also used in the making of many paints and sealants, sparkles and glitters, aerated autoclave concrete, reflective roof coating and printing inks. It is generally available in four forms- atomized aluminium powder, aluminium flake powder, aluminium paste and aluminium pigment powder. Over the last few years, the aluminium powder industry has evolved extensively with the advancement in technology and growth in the global economy. According to the publisher, the global aluminium powder market reached a volume of 405,665 Tons in 2020.



This latest study "Aluminium Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" provides a detailed insight into the global aluminium powder market. The report has segmented the market on the basis of major regions. Currently, North America represents the biggest market for aluminium powder accounting for more than one-third of the total market. North America is followed by Europe, Asia Pacifc, South America and Middle East and Africa. The report has further segmented the market on the basis of end-use, technology and raw material. Based on the end-use, the market has been segmented into industrial, automotive, chemical, construction, explosives, defense and aerospace, and others. Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into air atomization and others. On the basis of raw material used, the market has been categorized into aluminium ingots and aluminium scrap. The report provides both the historical and future market trends for various sub-segmentations based on the end-use, technology and the raw material. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global aluminium powder market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



This report provides a deep insight into the global aluminium powder industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a aluminium powder manufacturing plant. The study analyses the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the aluminium powder industry in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global aluminium powder market?

2. What was the global aluminium powder market size in 2020?

3. What will be the aluminium powder market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?

4. What are the global aluminium powder market drivers?

5. What are the major trends in the global aluminium powder market?

6. What is the global aluminium powder market breakup by technology?

7. What is the global aluminium powder market breakup by end use?

8. What is the global aluminium powder market breakup by raw material?

9. What are the major regions in the global aluminium powder market?

10. Who are the leading aluminium powder manufacturers?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Aluminium Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Production Volume Trends

5.2.2 Consumption Volume Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 Market Breakup by Key Players



6 Global Aluminium Powder Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Market Breakup by Region

6.5 Market Breakup by Technology

6.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

6.7 Market Breakup by Raw Material

6.8 Market Forecast

6.9 SWOT Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Strengths

6.9.3 Weaknesses

6.9.4 Opportunities

6.9.5 Threats

6.10 Value Chain Analysis

6.10.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.10.2 Manufacturing

6.10.3 Marketing

6.10.4 Distribution

6.10.5 Exports

6.10.6 End-Use

6.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.11.1 Overview

6.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.11.4 Degree of Competition

6.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.12 Key Success and Risk Factors

6.13 Aluminium Powder: Import and Export Data

6.13.1 Imports by Major Countries

6.13.2 Exports by Major Countries



7 Performance of Key Regions

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 South America

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Middle East and Africa

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market by Technology

8.1 Air Atomization

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Others

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market by End-Use

9.1 Industrial

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Automotive

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Chemical

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Construction

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Explosives

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Defense and Aerospace

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast



10 Market by Raw Material

10.1 Aluminium Ingots

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Aluminium Scrap

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Competitive Structure

11.2 Market Breakup by Key Players



12 Aluminium Powder Manufacturing Process

12.1 Product Overview

12.2 Manufacturing Process

12.3 Raw Material Requirements

12.4 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rates



13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Layout

13.4 Plant Machinery

13.5 Machinery Pictures

13.6 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

13.8 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.10 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.11 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.12 Other Capital Investments



14 Loans and Financial Assistance



15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis



16 Key Player Profiles

16.1 Ecka Granules

16.2 Toyal America Inc.

16.3 Alcoa

16.4 RUSAL

16.5 AMG Alpoco

16.6 MEPCO



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ieopm