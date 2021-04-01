New York, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Covid-19 Vaccine Market – Analysis By Product Type, Patient Type, End User, By Region, By Country (2021 Edition): Market Insights, Competition and Forecast (2020-2030)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06044958/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, the strong demand for coronavirus vaccine, the ongoing initiative initiatives by governments to procure the vaccine and the waves of infection is likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period.



Under the Patient Type segment, Covid-19 market for senior citizens is anticipated to witness the largest market share owing to the focus of the governments to vaccinate the vulnerable population, manufacturing of vaccines being outsourced and also manufacturers collaborating with hospitals and doctors to better understand their demand and meet their requirements will be pushing growth in the market for Covid-19 vaccine during the coming years.



Hospitals, followed by Clinics, Vaccination centers and Academic and research Institute will attain substantial market share as healthcare authorities and governments are trying their best to vaccinate the population to further avoid spread of coronavirus disease.



Among the regions, North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific, will experience remarkable growth owing to the second and third wave of spread of the virus, emergence of mutant viruses, presence of various leading global manufacturers in the region with companies ramping up their production capacity and growing number of coronavirus patients.



• The report analyses Covid-19 vaccine market By Value.



• The report analyses Covid-19 vaccine Market By Product Type (Multivalent Vaccine, Monovalent vaccine).



• The report analyses Covid-19 vaccine Market By Patient Type (Paediatric, Adult, Senior Citizens).



• The report further Covid-19 vaccine market By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Vaccination Centers, Academic and Research Institute, Others).



• The Covid-19 vaccine Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific) and By Country (United States, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Russia, China, Japan, India).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of Major Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological Innovations, and Role of Manufacturers during COVID Pandemic. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented By Region, Product Type, Patient type and End User. Additionally, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The companies analysed in the report include AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson Inc, Novavax, BioNTech, Moderna, Glaxo Smith Kline Plc, CSL Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc.



• The report presents the analysis of Covid-19 vaccine market for the forecast period of 2025-2030.



• Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacturers



• Covid-19 vaccine Suppliers



• Hospitals, Vaccination Centers and Healthcare Units



• Consulting and Advisory Firms



• Investment Banks and Equity Firms

