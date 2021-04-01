Global Microcarrier (Cationic, Collagen) Markets, 2021-2026 - Rising Demand for Cell-Based Vaccines to Support Market Growth

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microcarrier Market by Equipment (SUB, SSB, Cell Counter, Filtration), Consumables (Media, Reagent), Microcarrier (Cationic, Collagen), Application (Vaccine, Cell & Gene Therapy), End User (Pharma, Biopharma, CROs, CMOs) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The microcarriers market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2026 from USD 1.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of single-use bioreactors for bioprocessing, rising investment in R&D for development of vaccines and therapeutic proteins, and increasing government funding for cell and gene therapy.

The major factors driving the growth of the microcarriers market are rising demand for cell-based vaccines, technological advancements, and the availability of government funding and venture capital investments for cell and gene research. The growing preference for single-use technologies is an important trend and driver for the market.

However, the high cost of cell biology research and limitations in the production of high-density cell cultures are restraining market growth. In this report, the microcarriers market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region.

By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the microcarriers market

The microcarriers market by product is categorized into major consumables and equipment. Consumables dominated the market in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to rising awareness about advantages of serum-free media over sera/serum-containing media, growing demand for reagents in research applications and new product launches by prominent market players.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the microcarriers market.



The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the geographical expansion by pharmaceutical companies in emerging countries, collaborations and partnerships between government organizations and biopharmaceutical manufacturers and the growth of the biopharmaceutical industry.

North America: the largest share of the microcarriers market

North America accounted for the largest share of the microcarriers market. Factors such as the to recent approvals for biologics by regulatory authorities, strategic collaborations among well-established players in bioprocessing industry and exponential growth of the pharmaceutical sector, especially in the US, are the major factors driving the market growth.

In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), and Danaher Corporation (US) dominated the microcarriers market. Other prominent players in this market include Merck KGaA (US), Corning (US), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), BD (US), Eppendorf AG (Germany), and HiMedia Laboratories (India).

Premium Insights

Rising Demand for Cell-Based Vaccines to Support Market Growth

Consumables Segment Accounted for the Largest Share of the North American Microcarriers Market in 2020

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Segment Accounted for the Largest Market Share in 2020

Biopharmaceutical Production Will Continue to Dominate the Applications Market in 2026

Asia-Pacific Market to Register the Highest Growth in the Microcarriers Market from 2021 to 2026

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Cell-Based Vaccines

Technological Advancements

Government Funding and Venture Capital Investments for Cell and Gene Research

Growing Preference for Single-Use Technologies

Increasing R&D Funding

Restraints

High Cost of Cell Biology Research

Limitations in the Production of High-Density Cell Cultures

Opportunities

Rising Demand for 3D Culture

Rising MAB Production

Growing Research and Manufacturing in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Unavailability of Inexpensive Serum-Free Media

Microcarrier-Cell Detachment

Technological Analysis

Bioreactors

Microcarriers

Ecosystem Analysis of the Microcarriers Market

Patent Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Company Profiles

Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning

Merck

Sartorius

Danaher Corporation

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Eppendorf Ag

Lonza Group

Getinge Ab

Chemometec

Cesco Bioengineering

Himedia Laboratories

Esco Vaccixcell

Other Players

Stemcell Technologies

Solida Biotech

Stobbe Pharma

Distek

Celltainer Biotech

G&G Technologies

Tantti

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ugwebz