South Africa Business Process Outsourcing Market Report 2020-2027: Service (Customer Services, Finance & Accounting), End-use (BFSI, IT & Telecommunications)

The South Africa business process outsourcing market size is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

South Africa BPO industry has been a strong performer for the past several years. The solid performance of the BPO sector in SA is due to the support it has received from the national government. Operational resilience combined with continued government support, can retain, and even exceed the growth rate of the regional BPO sector and expand its range of solutions offered to global clients.



Supportive government initiatives are expected to accelerate market growth. The Department of Trade and Industry has played a critical role in drawing international investments into the BPO sector. Government incentives to the BPO market have helped to encourage a flurry of international investment in the regional market.



However, the cost of telecommunication solutions and services prevails as a primary challenge for market growth. The relatively higher cost of telecommunication solutions and services in South Africa compared to other preferred BPO destinations across the globe necessitates the Government, IT & telecom companies as well as other industry players and stakeholders to work in a collaborative way to increase the local manufacturing, expand networks, and further reduce connectivity tariffs to help drive the market growth.



South Africa BPO Market Report Highlights

The market has emerged as a leading global BPO hub and is still growing at a positive rate.

The BPO sector in South Africa is powered by a tech-savvy and educated workforce and a business climate that is favorable for exceptional quality customer engagement BPOs.

The regional government is strongly committed to the constant skills development of its BPO labor force to ensure expansion and growth of the sector.

The finance & accounting service segment is expected to grow at a C.

AGR of 13.6% over the forecast period as banks and several financial institutions have always been considering BPO as a means for improving cost-efficiency.

The IT & telecommunication end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35% in 2019.

However, BFSI is anticipated to be the fastest-growing end-use segment over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research Methodology

1.2. Research Scope & Assumptions

1.3. List of Data Sources



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. South Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2016 - 2027

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.2. Market restraint analysis

3.5. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7. PEST Analysis



Chapter 4. South Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: Service Outlook

4.1. South Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO)Market Estimates and Forecasts, By Service, 2019 & 2027 (USD Million)

4.2. Finance & Accounting

4.3. Human Resources

4.4. Knowledge Process Outsourcing

4.5. Procurement & Supply Chain

4.6. Customer Services

4.7. Others



Chapter 5. South Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market: End-use Outlook

5.1. South Africa Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Estimates and Forecasts, By End-use, 2019 & 2027 (USD Million)

5.2. Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.3. Healthcare

5.4. Manufacturing

5.5. IT & Telecommunication

5.6. Retail

5.7. Others



Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

Accenture Plc

Amdocs

Capgemini

HCL Technologies Limited

IBM Corporation

Infosys Limited (Infosys BPM)

NCR Corporation

Sodexo

TTEC Holdings, Inc.

Wipro Limited

Mango5 BPO

Indox (PTY) Ltd

Outworx Contact Centre

SA Commercial

Talksure Group

Boomerang Marketing

iContactbpo

121 BPO Services

Altron

The IT Guys

Merchants SA (Pty) LTD

CCI South Africa

Capita plc

Digicall Group

DSG Group

Startek

WNS (Holdings) Ltd

Webhelp

O'Keeffe & Swartz

Ignition Group

Rewardsco

TelePerformance SE

Encore Capital Group

Pra Group, Inc.

Paschoalotto Logo

Pioneer Credit

Credit Corp Group

Collection House Limited

