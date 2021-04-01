China Toys Market 2020-2021 & 2026: Key Players are Mattel Inc. & Hasbro Inc, Lego Inc, and Vtech

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Toys Market by Segments, Sales Channel, Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Toys Market was $48.3 Billion in 2020 and is expected to be a $61.3 Billion industry by 2026.

China is one of the biggest toy markets in the world. Its possible growth has generated a considerable opportunity for domestic & international toy manufacturers. A substantial rise in the popularity of interactive and multi-functional toys has been observed among children, positively impacting the toys market.

Due to the increase in consumer spending, there is an increasing demand for toys. Besides expanding metropolitan residents' income levels and rising living standards, a shift is being witnessed from conventional toys to innovative electronic toys.



There are wide varieties of toys available in China's market. Dolls and Stuffed Toys showed extraordinary growth in value terms in 2019, primarily driven by the huge success and rapid rise of blind collectables. There has been an increase in demand for construction Sets & Models with schools closed during the lockdown. That was seen as an excellent way to entertain children for a more extended period.



The video game industry has developed a regular revenue model over the past few years due to the continuous emergence of video games. As technology advances, consumer spending on video content, virtual reality products, and video game tournaments have witnessed significant growth.



The main sales channels for toys include Online, Chain Stores, supermarkets & hypermarkets. Currently, speciality stores have been expanding and have a significant toy buying channel for parents & speciality toy chain stores represent the largest distribution channel as these stores have well-established networks and offer a wide range of products. In this COVID-19 lockdown, the online industry has shown good growth. the research says that China Toy Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.04% from 2020 to 2026.

Factors to Drive China Toy Industry



China abandoned its one-child-policy to allow families to have an additional child. During China's 13th Five-year Plan period, a two-child policy was announced in October 2015. This policy targets 90 million women of reproductive age who already had at least one child. Due to this policy's effect in the 18 months, there were 5.4 million additional births.

Besides, China always had a healthy growth rate of its disposable income. For the first time in 2019, China's per capita gross domestic product (GDP) has exceeded USD 10,000. So the future of the toy industry is bright in China.



China Toy Companies



Key companies are focusing on introducing new products in the market to serve the consumers' interests. New product engagement is the most preferred strategy in the Chinese market. The key players were embarking on mergers and acquisitions as essential plans to achieve consolidation and optimize their offerings.

Some of the keen players included in the market studied are Mattel Inc. & Hasbro Inc, Lego Inc, Vtech.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. China Toys Market Analysis



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Segments

6.2 Sales Channel



7. Segments - China Toys Market

7.1 Dolls & Stuffed Toys

7.2 Construction Sets & Models

7.3 Cards Games

7.4 Puzzles

7.5 Toys for Toddlers & Kids

7.6 Plastic & Others Toys



8. Sales Channel - China Toys Market

8.1 Department Stores

8.2 Super / Hyper Market

8.3 Online

8.4 Baby Products/Toys Shop

8.5 Chain Stores



9. Import and Trade Regulations in China



10. Mergers and Acquisitions



11. Company Analysis

11.1 Mattel Inc.

11.1.1 Overviews

11.1.2 Recent Developments

11.1.3 Revenues

11.2 Lego

11.3 Hasbro,Inc

11.4 Vtech



