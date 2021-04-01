REPRO MED SYSTEMS, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP notifies investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems

NEW YORK, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Hers LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Repro Med Systems, Inc. d/b/a KORU Medical Systems (“KORU” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KRMD) securities between August 4, 2020 and January 25, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On November 3, 2020, after the market closed, KORU announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, reporting that net sales declined sequentially to $6.1 million. During the conference call the next day, the Company attributed the lower sales to, among other things, “higher allowances for gross rebates for certain customers” and “payment discounts and distribution fees.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.97, or 32%, to close at $4.16 per share on November 4, 2020, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 25, 2021, after the market closed, KORU announced its preliminary financial results for fiscal 2020, expecting revenue of approximately $24.0 million, an increase of 3.4% over the prior year. The Company attributed the results to, among other things, “[s]lower growth in net revenue as a result of strengthening our contractual position with large customers.” In the press release, KORU also announced that its CEO, Donald Pettigrew, resigned, effective immediately.

On this news, KORU’s stock price fell $0.80, or 15.5%, to close at $4.33 per share on January 26, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

