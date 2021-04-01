Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Announces Availability of Its Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

MONACO, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 has been filed with the SEC and can be accessed on Navios Partners' website www.navios-mlp.com under the "Investors" section.
Alternatively, unitholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting Navios Partners at:
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Attn: 20-F Request
7, Avenue de Grande Bretagne
Office 11B2
MC 98000 Monaco
Tel: +1 (212) 906 8645
Email: Investors@navios-mlp.com
About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Navios Partners (NYSE:NMM) is a publicly traded master limited partnership which owns and operates dry cargo vessels. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-mlp.com.
Contact
Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
+1 (212) 906 8645
Investors@navios-mlp.com
Nicolas Bornozis
Capital Link, Inc.
naviospartners@capitallink.com