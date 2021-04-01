Insights on the Insomnia Drugs Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Flynn Pharma, Pfizer and Sanofi Among Others

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insomnia Drugs - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Insomnia Drugs estimated at US $2.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US $3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Prescription Sleep Aids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US $2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Over the Counter (OTC) Sleep Aids segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $765.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Insomnia Drugs market in the U.S. is estimated at US $765.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US $785.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured):

Astellas Pharma, Inc.

Eisai Co., Ltd.

Flynn Pharma Limited

Johnson & Johnson

Meda AB

Merck & Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

