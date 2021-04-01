Insights on the Butylated Hydroxytoluene Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Finar, Finoric & HELM Among Others

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Butylated Hydroxytoluene - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Butylated Hydroxytoluene estimated at US$ 220.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 312.2 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027.

Technical Grade, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$ 193.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Food Grade segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $59.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Butylated Hydroxytoluene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 59.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 66.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 45 Featured):

A.B. Enterprises

Akrochem Corporation

Anmol Chemicals

Cayman Chemical

Double Bond Chemical Ind., Co., Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Company

Finar Limited

Finoric LLC

HELM AG

Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Kemin Industries

KH Chemicals

Lanxess

Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd.

OXIRIS

Oxiris Chemicals S.A.

Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

Sasol Limited

SI Group

Sinofi Ingredients

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Twinkle Chemi Lab Pvt. Ltd.

Yasho Industries Limited

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Butylated Hydroxytoluene Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 45

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ogaeo3