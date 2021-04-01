Global Washable Markers Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Dublin, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Washable Markers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Washable Markers estimated at US$ 442.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 565.8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Basic-Washable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.6% CAGR and reach US$ 340.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Super-Washable segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $119.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Washable Markers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 119.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 111.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 2.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured):
- BIC Group
- Carioca S.p.A
- Crayola LLC
- Dri Mark Products Inc
- F.I.L.A. - Fabbrica Italiana Lapis Ed Affini S.P.A
- Faber-Castell
- Liqui-Mark
- Luxor Group
- Newell Brands
- Stabilo International Gmbh
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Washable Markers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- Market Analytics
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 42
