GrowlerWerks Launches uKeg Twist Hard Seltzer Maker on Kickstarter, Reaches Funding Goal in 6 Hours

Portland, Ore., April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowlerWerks has done it again.

Yesterday, the craft beverage innovator and repeat crowdfunding success story took to Kickstarter to launch the uKeg Twist Hard Seltzer Maker—an easy-to-use product that lets people make hard seltzer on-the-fly and perfectly tailor it to their individual preferences. It took just 6 hours for the project to be 100% funded.

“The hard seltzer market is booming,” said GrowlerWerks founder and president Shawn Huff. “We wanted to enter the space but also put our unique spin on it. Everybody’s tastes are different, and craft beverage fans are creative, so we decided to give people full control over their seltzer.”

Unlike other brands that are churning out seltzer recipes they hope people will buy, the uKeg Twist lets consumers craft their own perfect seltzer by combining water with their favorite ingredients, such as booze, fresh fruit, and natural flavors. And they can make, transport, and dispense the final beverage all from one vessel.

“Our customers are always on-the-go,” said GrowlerWerks product engineer Evan Rege. “We developed a product that not only makes delicious hard seltzer but also has GrowlerWerks’ trademark convenience and portability.”

The uKeg Twist makes hard seltzer in seconds. The vessel has a high-pressure system that uses an 8g CO2 cartridge to quickly force carbonate liquid and turn it into fresh, fizzy seltzer. The double wall 18/8 stainless steel vacuum keeps the beverage cold all day and the two sizes—24 oz and 36 oz—easily fit in a bag so one can take them anywhere. The design gives people the option to sip through the foldable spout or dispense into a glass with the push of a button.

The uKeg Twist follows in the footsteps of GrowlerWerks’ previous successful Kickstarter campaigns: the uKeg carbonated growler and the uKeg Nitro cold brew coffee maker.

“Crowdfunding is alive and well—as long as you give consumers something they want and can deliver a quality product in the end,” said Huff. “We’ve proven we can do both and are excited to once again have the support of so many craft beverage enthusiasts as we bring the uKeg Twist to life.”

The Kickstarter campaign for the uKeg Twist runs through May 4, 2021. Reward levels offer early-bird pricing and product bundles that include CO2 gas cartridges and a 5-flavor seltzer sample pack. Backers are estimated to start receiving rewards in September 2021. The uKeg Twist is expected in retailers this fall, with an MSRP of $64.95 or $79.95, depending on the size.

For more information, visit http://uKegTwist.com

About GrowlerWerks®

Founded in Portland, Ore. in 2014, GrowlerWerks is an innovator in the craft beverage industry. The uKeg pressurized growler changed the way craft beer is enjoyed by allowing beer enthusiasts to keep their favorite beverage fresh and carbonated for weeks. The uKeg Nitro is the first at-home nitro cold brew coffee maker and dispenser. GrowlerWerks’ products are distributed in the US, Canada, Australia and Western Europe.

